At the Horn | Sabres 3 - Predators 2

Tage Thompson scored to extend his career-best point streak to 10 games and the Buffalo Sabres won their sixth straight contest 3-2 over the Nashville Predators at KeyBank Center on Saturday.

Jason Zucker and Josh Doan also scored goals for Buffalo. Alex Lyon made 23 saves.

The win – combined with a victory on Saturday by Tampa Bay, which led 4-1 in Toronto at the time of publication – sets up a head-to-head matchup for sole possession of first place between the Sabres and Lightning on Sunday at KeyBank Center.

Thompson’s goal ignited the Sabres after what had been a relatively slow start. They were outshot 6-2 during the first period (their first shot came with 7:16 remaining) and fell behind when Zachary L’Heureux scored early in the second.

Thompson has six goals and five points during his streak, which is the longest by a Sabres player since Jeff Skinner had points in 10 straight games in 2022-23.

Sam Carrick, acquired from the New York Rangers ahead of Friday’s trade deadline, made his team debut. He centered a line with Zach Benson and Beck Malenstyn, skating 8:21 with two hits.

Scoring summary

NSH 1, BUF 0 – Period 2, 1:17 – Zachary L’Heureux (1) from Jonathan Marchessault (8) and Ryan O’Reilly (38)

NSH 1, BUF 1 – Period 2, 12:39 – Tage Thompson (34) from Alex Tuch (29)

Tage Thompson scores his 34th of the season

NSH 1, BUF 2 – Period 2, 14:17 – Jason Zucker (17) from Jack Quinn (27) and Rasmus Dahlin (42)

Jason Zucker gives the Sabres a 2-1 lead

NSH 1, BUF 3 – Period 3, 0:16 – Josh Doan (19) from Josh Norris (14) and Noah Ostlund (13)

Josh Doan extends the Sabres lead to 3-1

Up next

The homestand continues Sunday against the Lightning. Limited tickets are still available

Coverage on MSG begins at 5:30 p.m. with puck drop scheduled for 6.

