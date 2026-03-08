At the Horn | Sabres 3 - Predators 2

Tage Thompson scored to extend his career-best point streak to 10 games and the Buffalo Sabres won their sixth straight contest 3-2 over the Nashville Predators at KeyBank Center on Saturday.

Jason Zucker and Josh Doan also scored goals for Buffalo. Alex Lyon made 23 saves.

The win – combined with a victory on Saturday by Tampa Bay, which led 4-1 in Toronto at the time of publication – sets up a head-to-head matchup for sole possession of first place between the Sabres and Lightning on Sunday at KeyBank Center.

Thompson’s goal ignited the Sabres after what had been a relatively slow start. They were outshot 6-2 during the first period (their first shot came with 7:16 remaining) and fell behind when Zachary L’Heureux scored early in the second.

Thompson has six goals and five points during his streak, which is the longest by a Sabres player since Jeff Skinner had points in 10 straight games in 2022-23.

Sam Carrick, acquired from the New York Rangers ahead of Friday’s trade deadline, made his team debut. He centered a line with Zach Benson and Beck Malenstyn, skating 8:21 with two hits.