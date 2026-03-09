Thompson named NHL’s 3rd Star of the Week

Buffalo Sabres forward Tage Thompson was named the NHL’s Third Star of the Week, the league announced Monday.

Thompson had seven points (2+5) as he helped lead the Sabres to a 4-0-0 week. In Sunday’s 8-7 thriller against Tampa Bay, he tallied a career-high four assists while extending his points streak to 11 games (6+9), also a career best.

It's his second honor of the week; last Tuesday, the Sabres and their fans celebrated Thompson's gold medal run with Team USA in Milan, where he scored three goals. Thompson proceeded to score the game winner that night against Vegas.