Thompson named NHL’s 3rd Star of the Week

Star forward set multiple career highs in 7-point week.

By Justin Alpert
Sabres.com

Buffalo Sabres forward Tage Thompson was named the NHL’s Third Star of the Week, the league announced Monday.

Thompson had seven points (2+5) as he helped lead the Sabres to a 4-0-0 week. In Sunday’s 8-7 thriller against Tampa Bay, he tallied a career-high four assists while extending his points streak to 11 games (6+9), also a career best.

It's his second honor of the week; last Tuesday, the Sabres and their fans celebrated Thompson's gold medal run with Team USA in Milan, where he scored three goals. Thompson proceeded to score the game winner that night against Vegas.

Each of Thompson's 7 points during the week

Thompson has been on a tear for months, now. Since Buffalo turned its season around Dec. 9 in Edmonton, the alternate captain has 47 points (21+26) in 35 games. That’s fifth most leaguewide during that span, trailing only Nikita Kucherov (69), Connor McDavid (66), Nathan MacKinnon (55) and Leon Draisaitl (55), so Thompson continues to prove himself as one of the game’s top forwards.

This is the 28-year-old's fifth career Star of the Week award:

  • First Star of the Week – Jan. 17, 2026 – Read more
  • Second Star of the Week – Feb. 1, 2025
  • Second Star of the Week – Dec. 17, 2022
  • Second Star of the Week – Dec. 10, 2022

Thompson is on pace for 43 goals this season; he also scored 44 last season and 47 in 2022-23. Over the last four seasons combined, his 154 goals rank eighth in the NHL. He's currently at 395 career points, so he should be reaching 400 any day, now.

