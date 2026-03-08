‘The energy is unbelievable here’ | Happy with new home, Carrick makes instant impact

The Buffalo Sabres have gotten contributions from up and down the lineup during their 27-5-2 run to the top of the Atlantic Division. In Saturday's 3-2 win over the Nashville Predators at KeyBank Center, the new guy joined in on the fun.

Sam Carrick leaned in for defensive-zone draws with 34 and three seconds left, against one of the NHL’s best faceoff men in Ryan O’Reilly, and won them both. The latter killed the clock for a sixth straight Sabres victory.

Faceoffs were top of mind when Buffalo acquired the veteran center from the New York Rangers before Friday’s trade deadline. Carrick is 53.8 percent at the dot this season, and the team has needed a boost in that department.

“Early on in the game, I was actually struggling in the dot a little bit, just wasn’t finding my groove,” said Carrick, who went 4-for-8 in his Sabres debut. “But definitely glad I won those last two. Obviously, it’s a big part of what they want to see from me when they brought me in, so to win two at the end there was nice.”

Added Tage Thompson, who scored his 34th goal of the season, of Carrick’s faceoffs: “They add up and they win you hockey games. They may not look sexy, but it gets the job done. The addition with him has been great.”