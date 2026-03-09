This Day in Sabres History | Perreault looks back on 500th goal celebration

On this day 40 years ago, Gilbert Perreault made Sabres history by becoming the franchise’s first – and to this day, its only – player to score 500 career goals.

The scene was Buffalo Memorial Auditorium on March 9, 1986, against the New Jersey Devils. Perreault, 35 years old and in his 16th season, had scored No. 499 in the previous game against Hartford after being stuck on 498 for nearly a month.

“People were waiting for it,” Perreault said. “They’d been waiting for a few games.”

At 10:44 of the second period, Mike Foligno carried the puck behind the New Jersey net, saw Perreault alone in front, and passed to him as quickly as he could. Perreault, a playmaker by nature, didn’t hesitate and buried a one-timer.

“I didn’t hold onto the puck for once,” he said.

He didn’t expect what happened next. The Sabres bench emptied onto the ice and surrounded Perreault, then hoisted him into the air.

The moment produced an image in Sabres history, with Perreault seated on the shoulders of Foligno and forward Doug Smith. Perreault still has it in his home today.

Perreault, the original Sabre, finished his career with 512 goals – seventh in NHL history at the time of his retirement. He remains the Sabres’ all-time leader in goals, assists, points and games played.

It’s one of the great careers in hockey history. And, on a March night against New Jersey, it was celebrated.

“It was a great, great night,” Perreault said. “A great night to remember.”

Watch Perreault's 500th goal along with his reaction and photos from the game below.