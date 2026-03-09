An introduction to Logan Stanley, Buffalo’s imposing new defenseman

Logan Stanley was itching to get in on the action Sunday night, when the Buffalo Sabres beat the Tampa Bay Lightning in an 8-7, back-and-forth, fight-filled, edge-of-your-seat affair.
But with his work visa still being processed, the Sabres’ new defenseman can’t yet play or even practice with the team. Buffalo acquired Stanley from the Winnipeg Jets before Friday’s trade deadline, and he was in the building for the back-to-back weekend sellouts at KeyBank Center.
“It’s a little bit of a weird situation,” the Waterloo, Ontario, native said during Sunday’s first intermission. “… I can’t really join the team on the ice yet, so I’m just hoping it resolves itself quick.”