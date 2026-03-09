An introduction to Logan Stanley, Buffalo’s imposing new defenseman

This is the first change of NHL scenery for Stanley, a former first-round pick who’s played each of his first six seasons in Winnipeg – that made for some mixed feelings when he learned he’d been traded.

“Obviously emotional. I’ve been in Winnipeg for a long time and met some great people and had some great relationships with teammates and whatnot,” he said. “So, saying bye to those guys was tough, but really excited for the opportunity here.

“… I think this is a great sports town and passionate fans. So, to see the Sabres having success this year and people are coming out and supporting them, it’s awesome. The building’s gonna be rocking for the rest of the way.”

Acclimating to a new locker room will be easier with two Jets teammates, fellow trade pickups Luke Schenn and Tanner Pearson, joining him in Buffalo. Each of them will add depth and playoff experience to the Sabres’ lineup.

Here’s what you can expect from Stanley when he suits up for the blue and gold in the near future.