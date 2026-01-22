Sabres at Canadiens | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

MONTREAL, Quebec – The Buffalo Sabres again face the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday at 7 p.m. at Bell Centre.

Third place in the Atlantic Division once felt far off for these Sabres, who at 11-14-4 sat in the basement of the Eastern Conference. But a 16-3-1 stretch since has Buffalo just four points behind the third-place Canadiens entering Thursday, with one game in hand.

In those 20 games – a quarter of the season, a significant sample size – the Sabres have proven they’re a good team, not a fluke. They’ve dominated at home and on the road, won back-and-forth contests and staved off comeback bids, and kept pushing through a grueling January schedule.

Key to that rise in the standings has been the Sabres’ success within the conference – they’ve gone 3-1-0 versus divisional opponents and 8-3-0 versus Eastern Conference opponents since Dec. 9. For the season, Buffalo is 8-3-2 in Atlantic Division matchups, and four of those five losses came back in October.

Last Thursday, the Sabres rode Tage Thompson’s three-goal, five-point outburst to a 5-3 home win over Montreal. Who will step up for this week’s matchup?

Here’s what you need to know before puck drop.