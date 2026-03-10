Sabres vs. Sharks | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

What will Tuesday have in store after Sunday’s epic win?

March 10
By Justin Alpert
Sabres.com

The Buffalo Sabres can extend their winning streak to eight games when they take on the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday at 7 p.m. at KeyBank Center.

A key to Buffalo’s months-long dominance has been the levelheaded leadership of Lindy Ruff, and that was evident Sunday night. Following his team’s 8-7 epic against the Tampa Bay Lightning, Ruff already had his sights set on the Sharks.

“I’m already onto the, ‘Got to guard against the emotional letdown for next game.’ I’m already onto that one,” the coach said. “Huge emotional game. The guys gave everything they had. I don’t think there was a guy that didn’t leave everything out there to help win this hockey game.”

The win gave the Sabres (84 points) sole possession of first place in the Atlantic Division, for now, but the Lightning (82 points) aren’t going anywhere. Neither are Detroit Red Wings (79 points) or the Montreal Canadiens (78 points). So, the Sabres just need to keep winning, and they can’t take San Jose lightly.

Sitting one point out of a Western Conference wild card spot, the Sharks have a heap of young talent capable of outscoring anyone. That should make for another entertaining night at the arena, which has been sold out and loud for the likely playoff-bound Sabres.

“It gave me chills at the end of the game how loud they were,” Alex Tuch said Sunday. “That was awesome. It was so much fun.”

Here’s what you need to know before puck drop.

How to watch

TV (Sabres broadcast market): MSG (Pregame coverage begins at 6:30 p.m.)

Streaming: Gotham Sports App, ESPN+ (out of market)

Radio: WGR 550 / Buffalo Sabres App

More ways to watch/listen to Sabres games

Lineup notes

The Sabres were off Monday, so check back after the 10:30 a.m. morning skate and 6:30 p.m. warmups for potential lineup updates.

It’s still unclear when trade acquisitions Logan Stanley, Luke Schenn and Tanner Pearson will make their Sabres debuts. The former Winnipeg Jets can’t take the ice with the team until their work visas are sorted out.

Alex Lyon figures to start in net, continuing his rotation with Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen. Lyon is 3-0-0 with a .928 save percentage since the break.

The power play

The Sabres scored four power-play goals against the Lightning, their most in a game since March 2018. Tampa Bay’s lack of discipline created the opportunities, and Buffalo took full advantage.

“Your power play needs to bail you out of games and be good for you to win hockey games,” said Josh Doan, who scored two of the four and leads Buffalo with nine power-play goals this season. “In our power-play room, we’ve had a lot of discussion on figuring out how to get us rolling, and I think over the last couple of games we’re starting to find our rhythm and find some chemistry.”

The group has converted at 27.7 percent (13-for-47) over the last 13 games, and since the break they’ve benefitted from the threat of Josh Norris on the right flank. Norris also has the speed to help with zone entries – watch how he charged across the blue line to set up Jason Zucker's power-play goal against the Lightning:

Jason Zucker scores on the power play

Scouting the Sharks

Game Preview - Blue & Gold

While they continue to push for a wild card berth, the Sharks have gone 3-4-3 in their last 10 games, including back-to-back overtime losses entering Tuesday. They've often required extra time this season, with 12 of their 30 wins coming in overtime or the shootout.

Nineteen-year-old Macklin Celebrini has quickly become a superstar, as his 89 points (32+57) rank fifth leaguewide. Fellow second-year forward Will Smith is second on the team with 44 points (19+25).

Michael Misa, drafted second overall in 2025, has been up with the NHL club since early January and has five points (3+2) in six games since the break.

The Sharks are the only team Buffalo has yet to face this season. Over the last three seasons, the Sabres have won five of their six matchups.

News Feed

Thompson named NHL’s 3rd Star of the Week

'I'm so happy for Buffalo' | With 5 fights and 8 goals, Sabres earn signature win over Lightning

This Day in Sabres History | Perreault looks back on 500th goal celebration

Path to the Playoffs | Standings, tonight's games to watch, and more

An introduction to Logan Stanley, Buffalo’s imposing new defenseman

At the Horn | Sabres 8 - Lightning 7

Sabres honor local female sports leaders on Women in Sports Night

Sabres vs. Lightning | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

‘The energy is unbelievable here’ | Happy with new home, Carrick makes instant impact

At the Horn | Sabres 3 - Predators 2

Sabres vs. Predators | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

‘They’ve earned all the help we can give them’ | Kekäläinen, Sabres tool up for stretch run

‘Fired up’ to be buyers, Sabres react to deadline pickups

Injuries and transactions | Kulich to miss remainder of season

Sabres acquire forward Tanner Pearson from Jets

Sabres acquire forward Sam Carrick from Rangers

Sabres acquire defensemen Stanley, Schenn from Jets

'Enjoying the ride' | Sabres win 5th straight, move into tie for 1st place