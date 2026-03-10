Sabres vs. Sharks | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

The Buffalo Sabres can extend their winning streak to eight games when they take on the San Jose Sharks on Tuesday at 7 p.m. at KeyBank Center.

A key to Buffalo’s months-long dominance has been the levelheaded leadership of Lindy Ruff, and that was evident Sunday night. Following his team’s 8-7 epic against the Tampa Bay Lightning, Ruff already had his sights set on the Sharks.

“I’m already onto the, ‘Got to guard against the emotional letdown for next game.’ I’m already onto that one,” the coach said. “Huge emotional game. The guys gave everything they had. I don’t think there was a guy that didn’t leave everything out there to help win this hockey game.”

The win gave the Sabres (84 points) sole possession of first place in the Atlantic Division, for now, but the Lightning (82 points) aren’t going anywhere. Neither are Detroit Red Wings (79 points) or the Montreal Canadiens (78 points). So, the Sabres just need to keep winning, and they can’t take San Jose lightly.

Sitting one point out of a Western Conference wild card spot, the Sharks have a heap of young talent capable of outscoring anyone. That should make for another entertaining night at the arena, which has been sold out and loud for the likely playoff-bound Sabres.