Kids lead the way to Sabres’ 5-3 win in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Kids Takeover Day was Saturday at KeyBank Center, but the kids really took over for the Buffalo Sabres in Tuesday’s first period at Bridgestone Arena.

Rookie forward Noah Ostlund, 21, scored two goals. Konsta Helenius, 19 and playing his second NHL game, scored his first. Their dominant period, in tandem with 20-year-old linemate Zach Benson, provided the early cushion in a 5-3 Sabres win over the Nashville Predators.

“They were the best line, by far,” coach Lindy Ruff said of the three first-round picks. “Skated well, made every play. Every time they were on the ice, they were in the offensive zone. … You look at back-to-back games, some guys have a little more (energy) than others. They had a lot of energy, and they made a lot of great plays.”

Helenius nearly opened the scoring, his rush shot glancing off Predators goalie Juuse Saros and the post. Buffalo kept the puck in the zone for Ostlund to bury a rebound moments later – a deflection off Helenius gave him his first career assist.

That line went right back to work on its next shift and had Nashville scrambling in its own zone. After a flurry of chances, Ostlund cycled to the net and pushed in another rebound from Helenius’ long-range shot.