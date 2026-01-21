Kids lead the way to Sabres’ 5-3 win in Nashville

Ostlund and Helenius combine for 3 early goals; Buffalo survives Predators' comeback bid.

By Justin Alpert
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Kids Takeover Day was Saturday at KeyBank Center, but the kids really took over for the Buffalo Sabres in Tuesday’s first period at Bridgestone Arena.

Rookie forward Noah Ostlund, 21, scored two goals. Konsta Helenius, 19 and playing his second NHL game, scored his first. Their dominant period, in tandem with 20-year-old linemate Zach Benson, provided the early cushion in a 5-3 Sabres win over the Nashville Predators.

“They were the best line, by far,” coach Lindy Ruff said of the three first-round picks. “Skated well, made every play. Every time they were on the ice, they were in the offensive zone. … You look at back-to-back games, some guys have a little more (energy) than others. They had a lot of energy, and they made a lot of great plays.”

Helenius nearly opened the scoring, his rush shot glancing off Predators goalie Juuse Saros and the post. Buffalo kept the puck in the zone for Ostlund to bury a rebound moments later – a deflection off Helenius gave him his first career assist.

That line went right back to work on its next shift and had Nashville scrambling in its own zone. After a flurry of chances, Ostlund cycled to the net and pushed in another rebound from Helenius’ long-range shot.

Noah Ostlund scores his 2nd of the game

“It wasn’t the hardest goals I’ve scored,” Ostlund said after his second career two-goal effort, “but they were good today.”

Added Ruff: “I think the world of Ostlund, the way he plays down low and how smart he’s been.”

Then, late in the first period, the big one for Helenius. Saros, a fellow Finn, stood no chance against the 19-year-old’s bar-down laser, which gave Buffalo a commanding 3-0 lead through 20 minutes.

“We knew that Helly’s got a great wrist shot,” Ruff said. “When he walked down the pipe there, there’s not many guys that can score that goal, but he proved that’s one of his weapons.”

Helenius gave his first AHL goal puck to his mom and expects he might do the same with this one. No Sabre had ever recorded three points in a game so early in his career; recently named an All-Star with Rochester, he’s already showing the skillset Buffalo targeted with the 14th-overall pick in 2024.

“You always dream about scoring a goal in the NHL, and now it happens, so it’s a really good feeling," Helenius said.

Tage Thompson added his 26th of the season early in the second period, chasing Saros from the game, but things took a sharp turn from there. Nashville’s Ryan O’Reilly and Filip Forsberg scored in quick succession, and the rest of the period was an onslaught of shots and chances on Alex Lyon. Whenever the exhausted Sabres cleared the zone, the Predators rushed right back on offense.

“We got out of structure on a couple of plays; we got in a long shift,” Ruff said. “Intentions were good, but we didn’t manage the puck well enough, which really hurt us, and I thought, ultimately, that’s what gave them momentum. We didn’t get the puck deep at our blue line, we sent a couple pucks into the middle of the ice. You get caught with tired people, and you’re going to face chaos.”

The Sabres returned from the second intermission to play a much calmer game, but another O’Reilly goal made it 4-3 with 10:30 remaining. Still, they held on long enough for Peyton Krebs to end it with an empty netter. Now, with a 16-3-1 record in their last 20 games, they’ll head to Montreal occupying the first wild card spot.

“I’ve been in this building before, and when those guys turn it on and get going, it’s always a sight to behold,” said Lyon, who credited Thompson and Rasmus Dahlin for “steadying the ship” after the chaotic second period.

“… We hunkered in, and that’s just what good teams do.”

Here’s more from the win.

Lyon’s return

Lyon, who’s now riding an eight-game winning streak, made 31 saves in his first action since Dec. 29. According to Natural Stat Trick, he saved 1.13 goals above expected at all strengths.

He had some help on one of his best stops, late in the second with a 4-2 lead. His lunging blocker save popped the puck toward the goal line, where both he and defenseman Zach Metsa scrambled to pull it out of danger.

“That kind of desperation is what wins and loses games in this league,” Lyon said. “It’s those tiny, tiny margins.”

Lyon and Metsa team up for goal-line save

No rest, no problem

The Sabres improved to 5-1-1 in the second game of back-to-backs this season, including five straight wins in that situation. They’ve averaged 3.7 goals per game in those seven.

Buffalo's next back-to-back will be Feb. 2-3 at Florida and Tampa Bay.

Postgame audio

Lindy Ruff - Jan. 20, 2026

Konsta Helenius - Jan. 20, 2026

Noah Ostlund - Jan. 20, 2026

Alex Lyon - Jan. 20, 2026

Up next

The Sabres travel to Montreal for another Thursday night matchup with the Canadiens. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m., with MSG’s pregame coverage starting at 6:30.

