At the Horn | Sabres 6 - Sharks 3

Jack Quinn scored his 1st career hat trick and the Sabres won for the 8th straight game.

20260310 ATH 2
By Tyler Millen
Sabres.com

Jack Quinn recorded his first career hat trick and the Buffalo Sabres extended their winning streak to eight games as they beat the San Jose Sharks 6-3 at KeyBank Center on Tuesday.

The Sabres have amassed multiple winning streaks of eight or more games in a single season for the first time in franchise history.

Quinn (3+1) led the way with a four-point night while Rasmus Dahlin (0+3) and Ryan McLeod (0+3) each had three. Jason Zucker had a goal and an assist while Alex Tuch and Beck Malenstyn added goals.

McLeod set a new single-season career high in assists with 36.  

The Sabres extended their first-place lead in the Atlantic Division to four points over the Lightning, who lost to the Blue Jackets on Tuesday. They are 14-2-1 in their last 17 games with at least one point in 15 of those contests.

Logan Stanley made his Sabres debut after being acquired from Winnipeg at the trade deadline and skated 15:28. He fought Sharks forward Zack Ostapchuk during the second period. Malenstyn also fought for the second straight game.

Alex Lyon made 18 saves for the win.

Statistics

20260310 ATH Stats

Scoring summary

SJS 0, BUF 1 | Period 1, 4:12 – Jack Quinn (13) from Jason Zucker (16) and Ryan McLeod (34)

Jack Quinn gives the Sabres an early 1-0 lead

SJS 0, BUF 2 | Period 1, 5:39 – Alex Tuch (28) from Rasmus Dahlin (45) and Mattias Samuelsson (24)

Alex Tuch scores his 28th of the season

SJS 1, BUF 2 | Period 2, 12:54 – Macklin Celebrini (33) from Will Smith (26)

SJS 1, BUF 3 | Period 2, 4:59 – Beck Malenstyn (6) from Peyton Krebs (21) and Rasmus Dahlin (46)

Beck Malenstyn gives the Sabres a 3-1 lead

SJS 1, BUF 4 | Period 2, 8:51 – Jason Zucker (20) from Jack Quinn (28) and Owen Power (16)

Jason Zucker scores his 20th of the season

SJS 2, BUF 4 | Period 2, 19:29 – Kiefer Sherwood (20) from Mario Ferraro (11) and Alexander Wennberg (28)

SJS 2, BUF 5 | Period 3, 0:42 – Jack Quinn (14) from Ryan McLeod (35) and Rasmus Dahlin (47)

Jack Quinn scores his 2nd of the game

SJS 3, BUF 5 | Period 3, 6:54 (PP) – Alexander Wennberg (13) from Tyler Toffoli (24)

SJS 3, BUF 6 | Period 3 17:14 (EN) – Jack Quinn (15) from Ryan McLeod (36)

Jack Quinn scores hat trick goal

Photo gallery

Full highlights

FINAL | Sabres 6 - Sharks 3

Up next

The homestand continues Thursday against Alex Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals. Limited tickets are still available.

Coverage on MSG begins at 6:30 p.m. with puck drop scheduled for 7.

