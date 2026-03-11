At the Horn | Sabres 6 - Sharks 3

Jack Quinn recorded his first career hat trick and the Buffalo Sabres extended their winning streak to eight games as they beat the San Jose Sharks 6-3 at KeyBank Center on Tuesday.

The Sabres have amassed multiple winning streaks of eight or more games in a single season for the first time in franchise history.

Quinn (3+1) led the way with a four-point night while Rasmus Dahlin (0+3) and Ryan McLeod (0+3) each had three. Jason Zucker had a goal and an assist while Alex Tuch and Beck Malenstyn added goals.

McLeod set a new single-season career high in assists with 36.

The Sabres extended their first-place lead in the Atlantic Division to four points over the Lightning, who lost to the Blue Jackets on Tuesday. They are 14-2-1 in their last 17 games with at least one point in 15 of those contests.

Logan Stanley made his Sabres debut after being acquired from Winnipeg at the trade deadline and skated 15:28. He fought Sharks forward Zack Ostapchuk during the second period. Malenstyn also fought for the second straight game.

Alex Lyon made 18 saves for the win.