Sabres vs. Panthers | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

October 18

The Buffalo Sabres conclude their three-game homestand against the back-to-back Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers on Saturday at KeyBank Center.

The Sabres are coming off their first win of the season, an eight-goal explosion against the Ottawa Senators on Wednesday.

Zach Benson wasted no time making an impact in his season debut, tallying four assists in the 8-4 win. Benson missed the first three games of the season after taking a puck to the face in practice, which forced him to be hospitalized.

“I think, putting him in in the lineup, he's a guy that can handle the puck, he can make the small plays,” Ruff said. “I thought he helped our power play. Did a lot of good things in the game. It was good to see. He had a good camp. He really skated well. And just kind of a tough blow for us to see him take a puck in the face there and miss a few days."

Buffalo will look to keep its offense humming against a Florida team that has lost its last three games on the road.

Here’s everything you need to know before puck drop at 1 p.m.

How to watch

TV (Buffalo broadcast market): MSG

Streaming: Gotham Sports App, ESPN+ (out of market)

Radio: WGR 550 / Buffalo Sabres App

More ways to watch/listen to Sabres games

Lineup notes

Friday practice lines

Notably absent from practice on Friday was forward Justin Danforth, who left Wednesday’s game early in the second period with a lower-body injury after blocking a shot.

“He’s going to be out a significant amount of time,” Ruff said, adding that Danforth will miss over a month of action.

Defenseman Mattias Samuelsson was back at practice on Friday as a full participant. Samuelsson missed the last two games due to an undisclosed injury, but Ruff said the blueliner should be active against Florida.

Another lineup change featured Kulich – who was originally slotted as the fourth-line right winger on Wednesday – back on the top line between Benson and Tage Thompson. The trio played together down the stretch last season.

Scouting the Panthers

20251018 Preview Stats

The Panthers enter Saturday’s showdown on a three-game losing streak with defeats to the Philadelphia Flyers, Detroit Red Wings and New Jersey Devils after beginning the year 3-0.

Similarly to the Sabres, the Panthers have been hindered by injuries to several key pieces. Captain and three-time Selke Trophy winner Aleksander Barkov suffered a torn right ACL and MCL in September and Matthew Tkachuk is reportedly out until December due to surgery on a torn adductor and sports hernia.

The Panthers are without Tomas Nosek and were dealt a further blow as coach Paul Maurice announced on Wednesday that veteran defenseman Dmitry Kulikov underwent surgery after sustaining a labral tear and is out for five months.

Despite the injury hits, key returnees such as Sam Bennett, Sam Reinhart and Brad Marchand – who was six points in six games – remain.

Ruff said his group will be challenged against a cohesive Panthers defensive unit and an offense that’s difficult to stop in transition.

"They know how to win, they're a deep team," Ruff said. “They're missing a couple big pieces but they still got [Brad] Marchand, you still got [Sam] Reinhart, you got [Aaron] Ekblad, you got a defense that's really good. You got a goaltender that's won two Stanley Cups, so we know we're in for a heck of a battle."

