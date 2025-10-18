Sabres vs. Panthers | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

The Buffalo Sabres conclude their three-game homestand against the back-to-back Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers on Saturday at KeyBank Center.

The Sabres are coming off their first win of the season, an eight-goal explosion against the Ottawa Senators on Wednesday.

Zach Benson wasted no time making an impact in his season debut, tallying four assists in the 8-4 win. Benson missed the first three games of the season after taking a puck to the face in practice, which forced him to be hospitalized.

“I think, putting him in in the lineup, he's a guy that can handle the puck, he can make the small plays,” Ruff said. “I thought he helped our power play. Did a lot of good things in the game. It was good to see. He had a good camp. He really skated well. And just kind of a tough blow for us to see him take a puck in the face there and miss a few days."

Buffalo will look to keep its offense humming against a Florida team that has lost its last three games on the road.

Here’s everything you need to know before puck drop at 1 p.m.