Sabres vs. Stars | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

Closing the book on an incredible regular season.

April 15
By Justin Alpert
Sabres.com

The Buffalo Sabres wrap up the 2025-26 regular season when they face the Dallas Stars on Wednesday at 7 p.m. at KeyBank Center.

For the first time since 2011, Game 82 doesn’t mean goodbye until October, because the Atlantic Division-champion Sabres are gearing up for the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Game 1 against the Boston Bruins will be either Saturday or Sunday on home ice.

“I’m really proud of this group,” Alex Tuch said. “We worked really hard to attain that goal, but the work’s not over. ... We want more, and we’re hungry. That’s all that matters to us: what’s next.”

Before that next challenge, however, it’s Fan Appreciation Night at the arena, headlined by a Tage Thompson bobblehead giveaway, special concessions and Sabres store discounts, award announcements and more. Full details

Sabres fans have been filling KeyBank Center to capacity since January and making it a hostile environment for visiting teams. They’ve also traveled well, with “Let’s go Buffalo” chants popping up in arenas across North America. Home crowds will play a massive role in the playoffs, so Wednesday is an opportunity for the team to say thanks.

“It’s unbelievable, the type of support we’ve had here this year,” captain Rasmus Dahlin said Monday after a healthy dose of Sabres fans celebrated the division title in Chicago. “They’re real passionate fans, and it seems like they’re everywhere right now, so it’s unbelievable. It just keeps us pushing harder every day.”

Here are the details before puck drop.

How to watch

TV (national): TNT, truTV

Streaming: HBO Max

Radio: WGR 550 / Buffalo Sabres App

More ways to watch/listen to Sabres games

Lineup notes

Locked in as the No. 2 seed, the Sabres could give some of their top players the night off. They didn’t practice Tuesday, so check back after the 10:30 a.m. morning skate for potential updates.

Notable numbers

  • The Sabres are 6-2-2 in nationally televised games this season.
  • A win would give Buffalo 110 points, tied for third most in a season in franchise history – joining the 2005-06 and 1979-80 teams.
  • Beck Malenstyn needs three hits to tie Marcus Foligno (279 in 2016-17) for the single-season Sabres record. Hits have been tracked since 2005-06.
  • Ryan McLeod has two goals in the last three games, and Monday’s goal gave him a new career high with 54 points (14+40).
  • Josh Norris is riding a five-game point streak (2+4) and has 33 points in 43 games this season.
  • Tuch is up to 199 career goals after scoring in Chicago.

Scouting the Stars

Game Preview - Blue & Gold

Dallas, like Buffalo, has nothing to play for in the standings on Wednesday. The Stars will have home-ice advantage and face the Minnesota Wild in Round 1. They also, like the Sabres, enter the night on a four-game winning streak.

The Stars are just the third team since 2000 with multiple 45-goal scorers – Jason Robertson and Wyatt Johnston both have 45, exactly, and 27 of Johnston’s have come on the power play.

Buffalo’s first matchup against Dallas was one of the signature games of the season, a 4-1 win on New Year’s Eve to tie the franchise-record win streak (10 games).

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