‘Extremely satisfying’ | Division-champion Sabres savor the moment

CHICAGO – Wearing a fresh-out-of-the-box hat – the Buffalo Sabres' crest centers the words “2026 Division Champions” – Lindy Ruff couldn’t help but smile.

Minutes prior on Monday, Buffalo had closed out a 5-1 win over the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center. That, coupled with an overtime result for the Tampa Bay Lightning, secured an Atlantic Division title for the Sabres and home-ice advantage through the first two rounds of the playoffs.

“It’s extremely satisfying,” the coach said. “These last four months have been so much fun coaching this group. You hope to get the team in the right place and become consistent, but these guys have exceeded my expectations.”

When the Sabres clinched the playoffs nine days ago, a blowout loss that night in Washington quickly took some of the shine off things. But Monday’s decisive effort in Chicago – Buffalo got impact plays from all four lines and limited the Blackhawks to 16 shots, with Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen stopping 15 of them – allowed them to really appreciate the moment.

“A lot of years of adversity, a lot of challenges, and I think that journey makes the destination feel that much better,” Tage Thompson said. “The exciting part is that that’s not the destination for us; it’s, in a sense, just the start.

“Unbelievable job by our group from December-on getting us to the place we’re at now. Home ice is a huge advantage in playoffs, and being able to give these fans that is something pretty special to me.”

Thompson reached another level in this one to make it official. Late in the second period, after being on the puck all night and failing to convert on some great chances, the big forward finally broke through, stealing it down low and beating goalie Spencer Knight five-hole. The play gave Buffalo a 2-1 lead and proved to be the game (and division) winner.