‘Extremely satisfying’ | Division-champion Sabres savor the moment

Convincing win in Chicago secures home-ice advantage through 2nd round of playoffs.

20260414 Postgame
By Justin Alpert
Sabres.com

CHICAGO – Wearing a fresh-out-of-the-box hat – the Buffalo Sabres' crest centers the words “2026 Division Champions” – Lindy Ruff couldn’t help but smile.

Minutes prior on Monday, Buffalo had closed out a 5-1 win over the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center. That, coupled with an overtime result for the Tampa Bay Lightning, secured an Atlantic Division title for the Sabres and home-ice advantage through the first two rounds of the playoffs.

“It’s extremely satisfying,” the coach said. “These last four months have been so much fun coaching this group. You hope to get the team in the right place and become consistent, but these guys have exceeded my expectations.”

When the Sabres clinched the playoffs nine days ago, a blowout loss that night in Washington quickly took some of the shine off things. But Monday’s decisive effort in Chicago – Buffalo got impact plays from all four lines and limited the Blackhawks to 16 shots, with Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen stopping 15 of them – allowed them to really appreciate the moment.

“A lot of years of adversity, a lot of challenges, and I think that journey makes the destination feel that much better,” Tage Thompson said. “The exciting part is that that’s not the destination for us; it’s, in a sense, just the start.

“Unbelievable job by our group from December-on getting us to the place we’re at now. Home ice is a huge advantage in playoffs, and being able to give these fans that is something pretty special to me.”

Thompson reached another level in this one to make it official. Late in the second period, after being on the puck all night and failing to convert on some great chances, the big forward finally broke through, stealing it down low and beating goalie Spencer Knight five-hole. The play gave Buffalo a 2-1 lead and proved to be the game (and division) winner.

FINAL | Sabres 5 - Blackhawks 1

The Sabres were aware of the outcome in Tampa Bay when they returned for the third period, knowing a regulation win would clinch the division, and they played those 20 minutes like a team on a mission.

Early in the third, consecutive penalties gave the Blackhawks 1:13 of 5-on-3 power play, but the trio of Alex Tuch, Mattias Samuelsson and Conor Timmins held the Blackhawks without a shot. And moments after they returned to even strength, Rasmus Dahlin dished a stretch pass to Tuch for a breakaway goal and some massive insurance.

Buffalo later padded the lead with another goal from Thompson, his 40th of the season, and then one from Ryan McLeod.

Thompson finished the night with the two goals, six shots, two hits, one takeaway and seven faceoff wins in 10 tries. He was highly active in the defensive zone and, with the score 2-1, tracked back to kill a 2-on-1 rush for Chicago.

“I liked everything about his game,” Ruff said of Thompson, who had just one assist and no goals in the previous five games. “A little struggle of late; I think there’s been a few games where the energy’s been a little bit low, but I thought tonight we got his A-plus game, and I think his energy level is back to where it needs to be. We know what he can do when he’s at the top of his game.”

Added Dahlin: “He’s ramping up for the playoffs. I like that.”

To Thompson’s earlier point, the division title is just one step in what the Sabres hope to be a long journey through the spring. The leaders made that clear after Monday’s win, but they didn’t make downplay their achievement. It’s taken every one of these 108 points – with 42 regulation wins, importantly – to outlast the Lightning and Canadiens. Those teams will battle one another in the first round, while Buffalo will face either Boston or Ottawa.

“I’m gonna enjoy this hat for one day,” Ruff said, “then I’m gonna work on the next hat.”

Here’s more from the win.

Is it the weekend yet?

This weekend, KeyBank Center will host Stanley Cup Playoffs hockey for the first time since 2011. The home crowds have been sold out and loud for months, now, but the Sabres are expecting another level for Game 1.

“I don’t think anyone can even imagine what it’s gonna be like,” Dahlin said. “It’s gonna be crazy. I know how happy the city is, how long they’ve waited for this, so I’m just so happy for all the Buffalonians. It’s a special feeling, for sure, to give them what they want.”

“I’m not gonna be sleeping too much over the next few days – I’m just gonna be so excited to play that first game in KeyBank [Center],” added Tuch.

Beck’s big block

With the lead 3-1 and Buffalo shorthanded again, Beck Malenstyn blocked a shot and was in serious pain as he struggled back toward the bench. He would return a few minutes later and finish the game.

“This season has been a total team effort,” Ruff said. “We’ve got a guy that blocked a shot there, laying on the ice, and he’s almost stacking his legs trying to block another shot while he’s trying to get off the ice. It’s been that willingness to do whatever you can to win a hockey game.”

Sabres history

Dahlin’s two assists give him a career-high 74 points this season, and he now stands alone in fifth place on the franchise leaderboard with 332 career helpers. The captain entered Monday tied with Rene Robert (330 assists) on that list.

And these Sabres (50-23-8) are the third team in franchise history to win 50 games, joining the 2005-06 (52 wins) and 2006-07 (53) clubs.

Postgame sound

Lindy Ruff - Apr. 13, 2026

Rasmus Dahlin - Apr. 13, 2026

Tage Thompson - Apr. 13, 2026

Alex Tuch - Apr. 13, 2026

Up next

The Dallas Stars come to Buffalo for the regular season finale on Wednesday at 7 p.m. It’s a national broadcast on TNT, truTV and HBO Max.

It’s also Fan Appreciation Night at KeyBank Center, with a Tage Thompson bobblehead highlighting the festivities. More info

Get your tickets while they’re still available.

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