Sabres vs. Flames | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

The Buffalo Sabres will look for their third straight win when they host the Calgary Flames on Wednesday at KeyBank Center.

It will be the second game of a four-game homestand for the Sabres, which opened Monday with a 5-1 win over the Edmonton Oilers. Noah Ostlund scored two goals in that game while the Sabres’ tight defense held Connor McDavid without a point.

The Flames come to town less than 24 hours removed from a 5-2 loss in Chicago on Tuesday. They sit in last place in the NHL standings with 13 points, including a 2-9-1 record on the road.

The puck drops at 7:30 p.m. Here’s what you need to know.