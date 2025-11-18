How Sabres shut down McDavid, Draisaitl in 5-1 win

When Buffalo Sabres coach Lindy Ruff preached defensive improvement throughout training camp, he probably had a performance like Monday’s in mind.

The Edmonton Oilers typically carry play with one or both of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl on the ice, but Monday was a different story, as the Sabres mostly silenced the superstar forwards en route to a 5-1 win.

During McDavid’s 20:04 of 5-on-5 ice time, Buffalo had the advantage in shot attempts (23-19), shots on goal (11-9) and scoring chances (17-6) and held a 71-percent share of the expected goals, per Natural Stat Trick. The Sabres led in those categories during Draisaitl’s 19:37 of 5-on-5 play, too, including a 66-percent expected goal share. And when those guys joined forces late in the game, as they often do with Edmonton trailing, they only fared slightly better.

Home ice and the last change allowed Ruff to deploy his best defenders – Mattias Samuelsson, Rasmus Dahlin, Bowen Byram and/or Conor Timmins – for nearly all of McDavid’s and Draisaitl’s shifts.

“I thought everyone was super dialed into the details last night,” said Timmins, who finished plus-one with three hits and a shot block. “As a competitor, everyone wants to go up against the best players and show that they’re capable of shutting those guys down. We take a lot of pride in that.”

"It was a good night to have everybody doing the right thing at the right time," added Ruff.

McDavid and Draisaitl combined for just six total shot attempts, compared to their season average of 10.2 per game. Goalie Colten Ellis saved three; the other three missed the net. Here they are: