Sabres at Ducks | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

The Buffalo Sabres will look to sweep their Pacific Division road trip when they visit the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center on Sunday.

The Sabres won 4-1 in Los Angeles on Saturday, their fourth straight victory and 12th in 13 contests since returning from the Olympic break.

Buffalo is on a franchise-record, 13-game road point streak (12-0-1) which dates back to Jan. 20. There have only been 15 road point streaks of 14 games or more in NHL history.

The frequent winning has continued to nudge the Sabres toward officially clinching a playoff berth. Their magic number to do so is now at 14, and they’re tied atop the Eastern Conference standings with the Hurricanes.

Get a full breakdown of the playoff picture and Sunday’s games to follow here.