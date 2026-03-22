Sabres at Ducks | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

The Sabres look to sweep their 4-game road trip in Anaheim.

March 22
By Jourdon LaBarber
@jourdonlabarber Sabres.com

The Buffalo Sabres will look to sweep their Pacific Division road trip when they visit the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center on Sunday.

The Sabres won 4-1 in Los Angeles on Saturday, their fourth straight victory and 12th in 13 contests since returning from the Olympic break.

Buffalo is on a franchise-record, 13-game road point streak (12-0-1) which dates back to Jan. 20. There have only been 15 road point streaks of 14 games or more in NHL history.

The frequent winning has continued to nudge the Sabres toward officially clinching a playoff berth. Their magic number to do so is now at 14, and they’re tied atop the Eastern Conference standings with the Hurricanes.

Get a full breakdown of the playoff picture and Sunday’s games to follow here.

How to watch

TV (Sabres broadcast market): MSG (Pregame coverage begins at 7:30 p.m.)

Streaming: Gotham Sports App, ESPN+ (out of market)

Radio: WGR 550 / Buffalo Sabres App

More ways to watch/listen to Sabres games

Lineup notes

It will be Alex Lyon’s turn in the goalie rotation, and he’ll have a shot at NHL history.

Lyon has won 10 straight road games, tied for the second longest streak ever by a goaltender. If he wins tonight, he’ll tie the league record held by Evgeni Nabokov and Devan Dubnyk.

With no morning skate, check back during pregame warmups for the full projected lineup.

Quick hits

  • Sam Carrick scored the winner in Los Angeles on Saturday, his fifth goal in eight games as a member of the Sabres. It's the most goals by a Sabres trade acquisition in their first eight games since Steve Heinze in 2001.
  • Zach Benson is expected to play his 200th NHL game tonight. He absorbed a hit to set up Carrick's winner on Saturday, then added an empty-net goal late. 
  • Tage Thompson has scored goals in two straight games. 
  • The Sabres have allowed just three goals during their current four-game winning streak (and just one goal in the last three wins combined).

Scouting the Ducks

20260322 ATH Stats

The Ducks made arguably the biggest splash ahead of the trade deadline, adding longtime Capitals defenseman John Carlson for their playoff push.

The early returns have been promising. Carlson has averaged 23:21 in ice time through his first three games with the Ducks, who have earned at least a point in each contest (2-0-1).

Carlson adds an experienced, accomplished presence to a young Ducks roster (particularly in the absence of captain Radko Gudas, who is still serving his suspension for a season-ending hit on Auston Matthews earlier this season).

Anaheim’s three leading scorers – Cutter Gauthier, Leo Carlsson and Beckett Sennecke – are all under the age of 23. Yet they find themselves in first place in the Pacific Division, ahead of perennial contenders in Edmonton and Vegas.

This is the second and final matchup between the Sabres and Ducks this season. The Sabres won the first meeting 5-3 on Jan. 10, led by two goals from Jack Quinn.

News Feed

Path to the Playoffs | Standings, tonight's games to watch, and more

'No job that's too big or small' | Benson, Carrick combine for game winner in L.A.

At the Horn | Sabres 4 - Kings 1

Sabres at Kings | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

With overflowing roster, Sabres’ scratches continue working behind the scenes

'That would just be a dream’ | Kleber gears up for NCAA Tournament run with Minnesota Duluth

Lyon on the road continues to be a winning combo for Sabres

At the Horn | Sabres 5 - Sharks 0

Sabres at Sharks | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

Injuries and transactions | Tuch returns at SJS

‘We can beat anybody’ | Luukkonen’s shutout continues Sabres’ excellence in net

At the Horn | Sabres 2 - Golden Knights 0

Sabres sign McCarthy to entry-level contract

Sabres at Golden Knights | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

Sabres take track record and ‘swagger’ into Pacific road trip

‘A huge point’ | Shootout win adds to Sabres’ productive night in standings

At the Horn | Sabres 3 - Maple Leafs 2 (SO)

Sabres vs. Maple Leafs | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines