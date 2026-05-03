Sabres stay fresh while awaiting Round 2 opponent

The Buffalo Sabres don’t yet know their second-round opponent, but they do know they’ll be hosting Game 1 on Wednesday at 7 p.m.

With that gap between playoff series, the Sabres have mapped out a plan to recover from their six-game win over Boston while staying ready for the next challenge – the winner of Sunday’s Game 7 between Montreal and Tampa Bay. They took Saturday off before practicing Sunday morning at KeyBank Center.

“We just want to stay in the every-other-day type of routine,” coach Lindy Ruff said. “By practicing today, we'll take tomorrow and make sure it's an off-ice, and then get a good practice in the day before we play and be ready to go.

“… After winning and feeling great, it was just good to get back on the ice and get the juices flowing again, and get the hands and the feet trying to work together.”

Forwards Noah Ostlund (lower body) and Sam Carrick (left arm) remained absent and aren’t expected to return for the second round, but everyone else was on the ice Sunday, and Buffalo skated with the same lines from its Game 6 win. Logan Stanley was a full participant after missing the end of the Boston series with illness.