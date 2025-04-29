Season in Review | Zach Benson

Every day through early May, Sabres.com will be recapping each player’s performance with all the numbers, highlights, quotations and content that tell the story of their 2024-25 season.
Zach Benson, F
75 GP | 10 G | 18 A | 28 P | -2
Read about the 19-year-old's all-around impact in his second season.
Even when he wasn’t scoring, Benson still made his presence felt on the ice. Whether battling for pucks down low, killing penalties or crowding an opposing goalie and causing post-whistle chaos, he always played larger than his 5-foot-10 frame.
Benson’s style of play had utility up and down the lineup, on the left and right wings. He didn’t truly settle into a line until the final 13 games, when he, Jiri Kulich and Tage Thompson formed a highly effective trio. Beginning March 25, with that group on the ice at 5-on-5, the Sabres outshot their opponents 78-59 and outscored them 9-8. Benson did a lot of the dirty work to win pucks, create space and fuel Thompson’s scorching, 10-goal stretch.
The 19-year-old, drafted 13th overall in 2023, admits to wanting more from himself offensively. His production dipped slightly from his 30-point (11+19) rookie season, and he scored just one goal in his last 31 games.
Benson had his moments, though, enjoying five multi-point games and ranking second on the Sabres with 105 individual high-danger scoring chances, per Natural Stat Trick. He finished with a shooting percentage of 8.3, and regression toward the 2024-25 NHL average of 10.7 percent would boost his scoring next season.
He also skated a total of 67:16 shorthanded, fifth most among Sabres forwards, and the underlying numbers during that ice time – shots against, goals against, expected goals against – indicate Benson was one of Buffalo’s most effective penalty killers.
Benson’s antagonistic on-ice presence resulted in 27 penalties drawn, which ranked second on the Sabres to Peyton Krebs (29).
The balance for him moving forward, coach Lindy Ruff said, will be staying true to his aggressive identity while taking committing fewer penalties of his own, as his 26 infractions also ranked second on the team.
“I told the kid, I love your game, but I don’t love the penalties,” Ruff said in April.
“I love the way he plays. Tenacious on pucks. Wins battles. He’s a little bit of a rat on the ice and creates time and space for guys away from him. And he’s got a lot of skill, too, finds those little plays. I like playing with him.” – Thompson after Benson’s two-point game March 12 in Detroit.
“Probably the smallest guy out there, but he fights so hard.” – Jordan Greenway after Benson’s two-point game Nov. 7 at Madison Square Garden.
“Playing up in the lineup with those guys, it’s just (about) getting to the right areas and putting the puck on their tape. You’re playing with elite players – they’re gonna make plays, they’re gonna put it in the net. So it’s really just complementing their game and making sure we’re possessing the puck more than the other team.” – Benson in March, discussing his first-line promotion.