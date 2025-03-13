Sabres rue penalties, puck management in loss to Red Wings

DETROIT – The Buffalo Sabres fell 7-3 to the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday at Little Caesars Arena.

Addressing the media pregame, head coach Lindy Ruff pointed to puck management as the key to solving Buffalo’s recent road woes. But shortcomings in that area spelled trouble for the Sabres against a Red Wings team desperate to snap its six-game losing streak.

Penalty trouble sunk the Sabres as well; Detroit, which entered the night with the league’s third-best power play, went 3-for-6 on its man-up opportunities.

“Some of the D-zone turnovers – it’s hard to recover from a couple of the plays we made,” Ruff said postgame. “Frustrating, for sure.”

“Dangerous group, and I think they’re very opportunistic,” said Tage Thompson. “They don’t need a whole lot to put it in the back of the net, and I think that’s what happened. I think we had a couple breakdowns defensively where they had some pretty clean looks, and they capitalized on them. That happens on top of the power-play goals – that’s a tough hill to climb.”

Seven goals allowed matches a season high for the Sabres. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen allowed that total while facing 29 shots, but the frequency of shorthanded situations and puck management issues contributed to a challenging night for Buffalo’s netminder.

“We can’t leave Upie out to dry like that,” said Josh Norris, who scored his first goal – in his third game – with the Sabres. “He’s played really good and I feel bad for him. It’s not on Upie.”

Buffalo trailed 3-2 after a rollercoaster of an opening period. Detroit’s Alex DeBrincat appeared to open the scoring three minutes in, but the officials waved it off for goalie interference; Michael Rasmussen had set up in the crease and impeded Luukkonen’s lateral movement toward the shooter.

And four minutes later at 7:38, Thompson scorched a top-corner shot past Petr Mrazek to give the Sabres 1-0 lead. Thompson’s 34th goal of the season gives him sole possession of fourth on the NHL leaderboard.