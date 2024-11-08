Sabres play '4-line game' as 15 players record points in win over Rangers

NEW YORK – Rasmus Dahlin received the puck high in the offensive zone, skated into the left faceoff circle and buried a shot cleanly between the pads of the NHL’s hottest goaltender with just 24 seconds having ticked off the Madison Square Garden clock on Thursday night.

It was a crucial moment against a New York Rangers team that entered the evening 8-0-0 when scoring the first goal. It was also a harbinger of what was to come in a 6-1 victory for the Buffalo Sabres.

“We’ve had a lot of discussions about the first shift, or everybody’s first shift, to get a good start to the game,” Dahlin said. “That’s very important to set the tone of the game and we’ve done a very good job.”

The Sabres’ starts have been a strength this season, having now scored the first goal in 10 of 14 games. It’s what's followed that set their past two contests apart, with the win over the Rangers sharing several qualities with their 5-1 victory over Ottawa at home on Tuesday.

Thursday was once again a complete team effort. Fifteen players scored at least one point, including six goal scorers in Dahlin, Dylan Cozens, Tage Thompson, Jordan Greenway, Sam Lafferty, and Zach Benson.

The Sabres again won the special teams battle, going 4-for-4 on the penalty kill against the Rangers’ sixth-ranked power play, anchored by key saves from goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen as part of a 25-save effort.

And, as was the case against Ottawa, the win was a product of small details done consistently – placing pucks in the offensive zone where they could be retrieved on the forecheck and staying above the opposition defensively to prevent odd-man rushes against.

“We’ve just got to really try to kind of stay humble and know what the recipe is for winning,” Sabres coach Lindy Ruff said. “Which is a four-line game, doing the right things above the puck where we’re not giving up odd-man rushes, which I thought (for) 90 percent of the game tonight we did a good job.”