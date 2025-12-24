Byram’s ‘unbelievable performance’ lifts Sabres to 7th straight win

With eight goals, Byram has already exceeded his seven from last season and is rapidly approaching his career-high 11 from 2023-24. When he’s jumping into the play so regularly and handling the puck so confidently, as he was Tuesday, the 24-year-old is a serious offensive weapon.

“It’s been a big part of our offense with our D getting involved, from [Rasmus Dahlin] to him to [Mattias Samuelsson], you name it,” Ruff said. “Our D have been able to jump up. You even look at Ottawa’s D, they’re dangerous every time they come up ice, and I think that’s just part of today’s game.

“I really liked [Bo’s] game in New Jersey, and I thought his game tonight was even better.”

Added Tuch: “That’s one of his best games of the year, and cap it all off (with an) OT winner. Really happy for him; it was just an unbelievable performance by him tonight.”

Byram rejected the notion that this was his most involved game, offensively, and like Tuch he credited the whole team for another closely contested win. But there’s no question he was feeling it.

“Sometimes the puck just seems to find you, or situations open up that you can join, and that’s just how it worked tonight,” he said. “I’m just happy that we can go into the break with a smile on our faces and enjoy our time off.”

Here’s more from the overtime win.