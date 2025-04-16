Luukkonen makes 28 saves in loss to Maple Leafs

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen continued his strong end-of-season run with a 28-save performance, but the Buffalo Sabres fell 4-0 to the Toronto Maple Leafs in their penultimate game of 2024-25 at KeyBank Center on Tuesday.

The game – for the first 55 minutes – was a tightly contested goalie dual between Luukkonen and Anthony Stolarz, who finished with a 35-save shutout.

The Maple Leafs’ final three goals all came within the last five minutes, beginning when Mitch Marner scored at the back door with 4:21 remaining for his 100th point of the season. Auston Matthews added an empty-net goal, followed by a breakaway score for Nicholas Robertson.

Sabres coach Lindy Ruff pointed to Robertson’s late goal as particularly frustrating given the fact that it came at Luukkonen’s expense.

“He gave us a great effort,” Ruff said. “Great effort. It looked like he was dialed in and played really well. … I hated the fourth goal, because he gave us a good game.”