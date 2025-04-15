Tuch selected as Sabres' nominee for King Clancy Trophy

Alex Tuch has been selected as the Sabres’ nominee for the King Clancy Memorial Trophy, presented annually to the NHL player “who best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made noteworthy humanitarian contribution to his community.”

One nominee is selected from each of the NHL’s 32 clubs. The winner will be chosen by a committee of senior NHL executives led by commissioner Gary Bettman and deputy commissioner Bill Daly.

The first-place winner will receive a $25,000 donation to a charity of their choice.

Tuch is nominated for the third straight year. He is also a finalist for The Rick Martin Memorial Award, which he has won each of the past two seasons, selected by fans to honor a Sabres player who demonstrates “on-ice excellence, resiliency, and dedication to the community.”

Tuch has made community involvement a priority throughout his time in Buffalo. He once again hosted his annual holiday toy drive through his AT9 Foundation, which supported over 60 families, and hosted 10 charitable organizations to attend Sabres games and visit the locker room for postgame meet-and-greets this season.

Tuch also teamed up with Rasmus Dahlin to introduce the Captains’ Crew, a learn-to-play program benefitting both players’ foundations that ended with Tuch and Dahlin joining participants for an on-ice session.

“Ever since I was younger, my parents have instilled in me to help others that are less fortunate,” Tuch said. “I think of myself as the luckiest guy in the world, so each and every day if I can put a smile on one kid’s face or help out someone in need, that means my day’s accomplished.”