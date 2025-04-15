Tuch selected as Sabres' nominee for King Clancy Trophy

The award is presented to the NHL player “who best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made noteworthy humanitarian contribution to his community.”

SSC-2410_Alex Tuch King Clancy Nominee Graphic_VB
By Jourdon LaBarber
Sabres.com

Alex Tuch has been selected as the Sabres’ nominee for the King Clancy Memorial Trophy, presented annually to the NHL player “who best exemplifies leadership qualities on and off the ice and has made noteworthy humanitarian contribution to his community.”

One nominee is selected from each of the NHL’s 32 clubs. The winner will be chosen by a committee of senior NHL executives led by commissioner Gary Bettman and deputy commissioner Bill Daly.

The first-place winner will receive a $25,000 donation to a charity of their choice.

Tuch is nominated for the third straight year. He is also a finalist for The Rick Martin Memorial Award, which he has won each of the past two seasons, selected by fans to honor a Sabres player who demonstrates “on-ice excellence, resiliency, and dedication to the community.”

Tuch has made community involvement a priority throughout his time in Buffalo. He once again hosted his annual holiday toy drive through his AT9 Foundation, which supported over 60 families, and hosted 10 charitable organizations to attend Sabres games and visit the locker room for postgame meet-and-greets this season.

Tuch also teamed up with Rasmus Dahlin to introduce the Captains’ Crew, a learn-to-play program benefitting both players’ foundations that ended with Tuch and Dahlin joining participants for an on-ice session.

“Ever since I was younger, my parents have instilled in me to help others that are less fortunate,” Tuch said. “I think of myself as the luckiest guy in the world, so each and every day if I can put a smile on one kid’s face or help out someone in need, that means my day’s accomplished.”

On the ice, Tuch has been a consistent 200-foot leader for the Sabres – so much so that he’s compiled a statistical season that is unique in NHL history.

Tuch is the first NHL player to record 35 goals and 100 blocked shots in a single season since the latter statistic started being tracked in 2005-06. His 109 blocked shots are two shy of the record for an NHL forward, set by Mathieu Dandenault in 2006-07.

Tuch also ranks first in the NHL in shorthanded goals (6) and second among NHL forwards in takeaways (45). He has played in all 80 games this season.

The King Clancy Memorial Trophy has been awarded since 1988. Rob Ray became the first Sabres player to win the award in 1999.

