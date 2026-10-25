‘Shot ourselves in the foot’ | Second-period struggles lead to OT loss in Washington

WASHINGTON – They collected a point, but the Buffalo Sabres fell victim to a familiar problem – and a familiar face – on Saturday at Capital One Arena.

Second-period defensive breakdowns and two goals by Alex Tuch, including the 3-on-3 winner, handed the Sabres a 4-3 overtime loss against the Washington Capitals.

Buffalo (4-4-3) came out buzzing, and Jack Quinn opened the scoring 6:27 in with his team-leading sixth goal. Scoring first hadn’t been a huge issue for the Sabres – they’ve now done so in six of 11 games. But for the first time, they extended that early lead, going up 2-0 on Josh Doan’s second goal of the season.

The Capitals got on the board before the first intermission, with a Tuch centering pass redirecting off Tage Thompson’s stick and in. Tough puck luck, for sure, but the result of a failure to clear the defensive zone.

“We isolated one guy, all we needed was a little play on the wall and we’re breaking out,” coach Lindy Ruff said. “We chose putting the puck into the middle, and that hurt us.”

Washington flipped the score with a pair of second-period goals, both by Dylan Strome and both moments after Buffalo survived a penalty kill. On Strome’s first, he got alone atop the crease, settled a bouncing rebound and dragged a backhand around Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen’s pad. On his second, Strome found room between the Sabres’ defenders and buried a feed from behind the net.