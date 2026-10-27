Sabres at Sharks | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

The Buffalo Sabres continue their four-game road trip with their first of three games in California on Tuesday at 10:30 p.m. against the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center.

Before the Sabres boarded their cross-country flight to the Bay Area, they fell 4-3 in overtime to the Washington Capitals in D.C. Four of Buffalo’s last five games have surpassed regulation time, with the Sabres sitting at an even 2-2 split in those four.

And while 3-on-3 overtime felt familiar for Buffalo on Saturday, the way in which they got there was a bit different. For just the second time in 11 games, the Sabres didn’t face a multi-goal deficit – they jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first period, after all – but Buffalo was instead plagued by its second-period struggles, as the Capitals eventually took a 3-2 lead into the third.

But the Sabres got a point, largely due to their improved third period. That’s something Buffalo has leaned on, despite the slumping special teams, second-period woes and missed scoring chances, en route to a 4-4-3 start to the season.

“We’ve got to find a way to use that intensity in the third earlier in games,” Josh Doan said on Saturday. “I think our third period’s been really good all year, and we’ve shot ourselves in the foot and started from behind in the majority of those.”

Overtime might be a recent fad for the Sabres, but the San Jose Sharks have long followed that trend. San Jose has six wins, but five have come via overtime or shootout. The Sharks boast a 5-1 record in games stretching past regulation, having only earned their first regulation win last Thursday, 6-2 in Ottawa.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Buffalo’s late-night tilt in San Jose.