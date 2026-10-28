‘Everything felt great’ | Through calm and chaos, Ellis delivers shutout in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. – Calgary Flames goalie Devin Cooley recently went viral when, asked postgame how he felt in a win, he responded, “I felt nothing.” He explained how, at his best, he’s unconscious between the pipes.

“Honestly, when I saw it, it was kind of like an ‘Ah hah!’ moment,” reacted Sabres goalie Colten Ellis. “… When you’re not thinking about every single thing you’re doing, you’ve got to just trust your instincts. I find getting into the game and just having that passion and energy and letting the game come to you is something that works for everybody, and me especially.”

Ellis reached that unconscious state Tuesday at SAP Center, posting a 24-save shutout to beat the San Jose Sharks, 2-0.

San Jose’s Yaroslav Askarov (38 saves) was nearly as good, but Olen Zellweger beat him early in the second period to provide all the scoring Buffalo needed. Zach Benson sealed it with an empty netter, his first goal of the season, and the Sabres improved to 5-4-3.