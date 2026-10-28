Commemorative scarves, autographed hats and more details for 2026 Hockey Fights Cancer Night

The Buffalo Sabres and Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center are teaming up to host Hockey Fights Cancer Night during the team’s game against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Friday, Nov. 6.

Annually one of the most special nights on the Sabres’ calendar, the game is part of an NHL-wide initiative to raise money and awareness toward cancer research while giving fans, players, and other members of the Sabres family the opportunity to represent their loved ones who have battled the disease.

Read below for more information on what to expect at this year’s game.

Honoring Eddie Golden

This year’s guest of honor is 10-year-old Edison “Eddie” Golden, a Sabres fan battling lymphoblastic leukemia at Roswell Park. Eddie’s story will be shared during a special pregame video, after which he will be welcomed to center ice for a ceremonial puck drop.

Hockey Fights Cancer scarves

Every fan in attendance will receive a commemorative Hockey Fights Cancer scarf, which will be placed on your seat when you enter the building. The scarves feature the Sabres and Roswell Park logos in lavender.

Share who you’re fighting for

Hockey Fights Cancer placards will also be placed on every seat inside KeyBank Center and will be available at stations located throughout the concourse. The placards have space for fans to write the name of a loved one who has battled cancer.

A special moment will be held during the game for fans to raise their placards into the air and share who they’re fighting for.

You can also print your Hockey Fights Cancer placard at Sabres.com/HFC.

Autographed hat surprise

Fans can purchase commemorative Hockey Fights Cancer hats – each signed by a surprise Sabres player – either online or in the arena.

Hats cost $40 in-arena or $50 online while supplies last, with all proceeds benefitting Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center.

$100,000 50/50 jackpot

The 50/50 raffle for Friday’s game will have a guaranteed jackpot of at least $100,000 with all proceeds benefitting Roswell Park. Second-chance prizing will include team-signed merchandise.

Fans who are not attending the game can still buy 50/50 tickets online at Sabres.com/5050.

HFC Memorabilia Auction

Fans can visit Sabres.com/Auctions beginning at 7 p.m. on Nov. 6 to bid on special Hockey Fights Cancer memorabilia including autographed items, sticks used in warmups, and more. The auction benefits Roswell Park and runs until 9 p.m. on Nov. 15.

HairDo Extensions

Fans can purchase blue, gold and/or lavender hair extensions in the concourse and have them styled into their hair courtesy of HairDo.