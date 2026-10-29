Sabres at Ducks | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

Fresh off a 2-0 shutout victory in San Jose, the Buffalo Sabres head to Southern California on Thursday for a 10 p.m. EDT showdown against the Anaheim Ducks.

Halfway through their four-game road trip, the Sabres have earned three of a possible four points. None were harder earned than the two against the Sharks on Tuesday, as Colten Ellis pitched a 24-save clean sheet while the group in front of him blocked a season-high 20 shots.

“Put it in the excellent category,” coach Lindy Ruff said of Ellis. “… He’s a competitive, competitive kid, and he’s given us some good hockey games. Today he gave us an excellent game.”

The game marked many firsts for the Sabres – the first shutout of the season, for one, but also much more:

Buffalo took a lead into the third period for the first time all season.

The Sabres achieved season-highs in shots on goal (40), blocked shots (20), scoring chances for (41) and high-danger chances for (18).

Buffalo allowed fewer than two goals for the first time (and allowed fewer than three for just the second time).

The Sabres have now gone two games without allowing a power-play goal against, which is the first time that’s happened through 12 games.

It wasn’t a perfect game by the Sabres – San Jose still managed to generate 11 high-danger chances of their own. But considering what Buffalo has struggled with so far this year – playing with the lead, second periods, D-zone poise – the goose egg was a welcome result.

Enter Anaheim: The Ducks are coming off a particularly painstaking performance at home on Tuesday, where they led 5-2 with 7:06 remaining in the game before blowing the lead and losing in overtime.

It’ll be a homecoming, too, for former Duck Olen Zellweger – the Sabres D-man will face off against his former team with whom he spent three seasons before being traded to Buffalo back in June.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of another late-night puck drop.