'An ongoing battle' | Sabres continue working toward defensive improvement

SAN JOSE, Calif. – The Buffalo Sabres hit the ice Monday for a practice at Tech CU Arena, preparing for Tuesday’s game against the San Jose Sharks.
Team defense has been a point of emphasis during the Sabres’ 4-4-3 start to the season, with the group not limiting chances or protecting their net front the way they did last season. A telling stat, via Stathletes: Buffalo has allowed 3.18 high-danger chances per game at all strengths, the most of any NHL team.
“I think we all owe [goalie Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen] a huge apology right now,” forward Josh Doan said following Saturday’s 4-3 overtime loss in Washington.
Late in that game’s second period, the score tied 2-2, Buffalo had all five skaters well positioned below the top of the defensive-zone circles. But the play turned into a Capitals goal when Dylan Strome crashed the net, found a pocket of space between Sabres defensemen Louis Crevier and Dennis Gilbert and buried a feed from behind the net.
“There’s a lot of guys involved in that play. I think the naked eye would say you can blame it on him or him, but we already broke it down, we dealt with it this morning, and it’s a play that we really don’t want a guy getting inside us,” coach Lindy Ruff said after Monday’s practice.