'An ongoing battle' | Sabres continue working toward defensive improvement

Eleven games into his Sabres career, Crevier has endured some growing pains. The 6-foot-8 defenseman played a season-low 7:37 and finished minus-two in the Washington game. Overall, the Sabres have controlled just 41.8 percent of the expected goals during Crevier’s 5-on-5 minutes. After three seasons in Chicago, he’s still finding his footing on an active Buffalo blue line.

“I think personally, I’d like to be a bit more stable,” he told Sabres.com. “… There’s definitely some different stuff going on (from Chicago). Just skating with the puck, especially with some of the defensive guys we have that are really good with skating the puck, so I think it’s something I’ve got to pick up a little bit more.”

The typical game flow hasn’t done Crevier many favors, with the Sabres regularly chasing the score and leaning heavily on their top defensemen. Comfortable leads – only twice has Buffalo led by multiple goals – would mean more regular shifts for a defense-first guy like Crevier.

“We’ve got to get to that point where we stay a lot more solid defensively and we get a couple-goal lead that we make the opposition earn what they get,” Ruff said.

Buffalo’s defense will certainly be put to the test Tuesday, when it faces Macklin Celebrini and the highly skilled, high-event Sharks, who’ve scored 14 goals (and allowed 11) over their last three games.

“I think if we play our game, things are gonna turn well for us,” said Crevier, who leads the Sabres with 16 blocked shots – another area they’re looking to improve. “Just got to be a little bit more careful, especially when those top guys are on the ice.”

Added Ruff: “Part of the coaching is knowing you’re playing against good players; you’re going to give stuff up. You’ll never perfect it. But we’re trying to clean it up after every game. We review a lot of defensive situations after every game and try to [understand] that, if we’re going to give up anything, this is maybe what we can give up.

"That’s an ongoing battle, and we’re not there yet.”