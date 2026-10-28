At the Horn | Sabres 2 - Sharks 0

Colten Ellis made 24 saves for his second NHL shutout and the Buffalo Sabres defeated the San Jose Sharks 2-0 at SAP Center on Tuesday.

Ellis outdueled San Jose goaltender Yaroslav Askarov, who made 38 saves. The Sabres took a season-high 40 shots including 18 high-danger chances, according to Natural Stat Trick.

Ellis – who started for the first time since Oct. 12 – made his own share of highlight-reel stops, none better than the point-blank save he made with his left pad to rob Sharks forward Collin Graf and preserve a 1-0 lead late in the second period.