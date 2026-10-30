At the Horn | Sabres 7 - Ducks 6

20261030 ATH
By Jourdon LaBarber
@jourdonlabarber Sabres.com

Tage Thompson scored a natural hat trick as part of a five-point performance and the Buffalo Sabres overcame an early deficit to beat the Anaheim Ducks 7-6 at Honda Center on Thursday.

The Sabres trailed 2-0 less than three minutes into the game after allowing the Ducks an early 5-on-3 power play, then trailed 3-1 midway through the first period.

Thompson assisted on Noah Östlund’s goal to cut the deficit to one, then scored the tying goal with 4:28 remaining in the first period. His next two goals – scored 15 seconds apart – put the Sabres ahead late in the second period.

Thompson’s 10th career hat trick tied Alexander Mogilny and Danny Gare for third-most in Sabres history, trailing Rick Martin (21) and Gilbert Perreault (18). Only Toronto’s Auston Matthews (11) has more hat tricks since the start of the 2021-22 season.

Thompson has four career five-point performances, tied with Gare and Mogilny for fourth-most in franchise history. Only Perreault (14), Pat LaFontaine (8) and Dave Andreychuk (7) had more.

Zach Benson had a goal and two assists for the Sabres. Tyson Kozak and Jack Quinn also scored while Peyton Krebs had three assists. Krebs was promoted to the top line alongside Thompson in the absence of Konsta Helenius, who missed the game with an upper-body injury.

Colten Ellis started in goal for the second straight game and made 28 saves. His night included a diving stop to rob Cutter Gauthier of what would have been the go-ahead goal for Anaheim during the second period.

The Ducks staged a comeback after trailing 7-3 in the third period, netting three straight goals to cut their deficit to one. Ellis made a late save on Jackson LaCombe to preserve the win with less than 30 seconds to go.

The Sabres have now collected five of six possible points on their current road trip, which concludes Saturday in Los Angeles.

Statistics

20261030 ATH Stats

Scoring summary

BUF 0 – ANA 1| Period 1, 1:57 (PP) – Mikael Granlund (1) from Jackson LaCombe (12) and Leo Carlsson (12)

BUF 0 – ANA 2 | Period 1, 2:54 (PP) – Cutter Gauthier (3) from Beckett Sennecke (4) and Leo Carlsson (13)

BUF 1 – ANA 2 | Period 1, 10:03 – Tyson Kozak (1) from Sam Carrick (1) and Mattias Samuelsson (6)

Tyson Kozak gets the Sabres on the board

BUF 1 – ANA 3 | Period 1, 10:38 – Roger McQueen (1) from Sam Colangelo (4) and Nick Jensen (1)

BUF 2 – ANA 3 | Period 1, 11:39 (PP) – Noah Östlund (4) from Zach Benson (8) and Tage Thompson (6)

Noah Östlund scores on the power play

BUF 3 – ANA 3 | Period 1, 15:32 – Tage Thompson (6) from Zach Benson (9) and Peyton Krebs (5)

Tage Thompson ties the game at 3-3

BUF 4 – ANA 3 | Period 2,18:36 – Tage Thompson (7) from Peyton Krebs (6)

Tage Thompson gives the Sabres a 4-3 lead

BUF 5 – ANA 3 | Period 2, 18:51 – Tage Thompson (8) from Rasmus Dahlin (4) and Peyton Krebs (7)

Tage Thompson scores hat trick goal

BUF 6 – ANA 3 | Period 3, 1:56 (PP) – Jack Quinn (7) from Tage Thompson (7) and Rasmus Dahlin (5

Jack Quinn makes it 6-3 Sabres

BUF 7 – ANA 3 | Period 3, 6:37 – Zach Benson (2) from Olen Zellweger (3)

Zach Benson gives the Sabres a 7-4 lead

BUF 7 – ANA 4 | Period 3, 7:26 – Cutter Gauthier (4) from Jackson LaCombe (13) and Leo Carlsson (14)

BUF 7 – ANA 5 | Period 3, 18:52 – Tristan Luneau (2) from Judd Caulfield (3)

BUF 7 – ANA 6 | Period 3, 19:29 – Beckett Sennecke (8) unassisted

Full highlights

FINAL | Sabres 7 - Ducks 6

Up next

The road trip concludes Saturday at 4 p.m.  in Los Angeles. Coverage on MSG begins at 3:30.

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