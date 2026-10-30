At the Horn | Sabres 7 - Ducks 6

Tage Thompson scored a natural hat trick as part of a five-point performance and the Buffalo Sabres overcame an early deficit to beat the Anaheim Ducks 7-6 at Honda Center on Thursday.

The Sabres trailed 2-0 less than three minutes into the game after allowing the Ducks an early 5-on-3 power play, then trailed 3-1 midway through the first period.

Thompson assisted on Noah Östlund’s goal to cut the deficit to one, then scored the tying goal with 4:28 remaining in the first period. His next two goals – scored 15 seconds apart – put the Sabres ahead late in the second period.

Thompson’s 10th career hat trick tied Alexander Mogilny and Danny Gare for third-most in Sabres history, trailing Rick Martin (21) and Gilbert Perreault (18). Only Toronto’s Auston Matthews (11) has more hat tricks since the start of the 2021-22 season.

Thompson has four career five-point performances, tied with Gare and Mogilny for fourth-most in franchise history. Only Perreault (14), Pat LaFontaine (8) and Dave Andreychuk (7) had more.

Zach Benson had a goal and two assists for the Sabres. Tyson Kozak and Jack Quinn also scored while Peyton Krebs had three assists. Krebs was promoted to the top line alongside Thompson in the absence of Konsta Helenius, who missed the game with an upper-body injury.

Colten Ellis started in goal for the second straight game and made 28 saves. His night included a diving stop to rob Cutter Gauthier of what would have been the go-ahead goal for Anaheim during the second period.

The Ducks staged a comeback after trailing 7-3 in the third period, netting three straight goals to cut their deficit to one. Ellis made a late save on Jackson LaCombe to preserve the win with less than 30 seconds to go.

The Sabres have now collected five of six possible points on their current road trip, which concludes Saturday in Los Angeles.