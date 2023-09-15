Game Preview | Buffalo opens Prospects Challenge slate against Montreal

Seth Appert’s message to the team ahead of its first Prospects Challenge game is simple: compete, play fast, and have fun.

The Sabres will kick off their three-game slate when they face off against the Montreal Canadiens at LECOM Harborcenter on Friday.

The round-robin challenge, which includes prospects from the Boston Bruins, New Jersey Devils, Ottawa Senators, Pittsburgh Penguins and Canadiens, will feature five of the Sabres’ first-round draft picks in Zach Benson (2023, 13th overall), Matt Savoie (2022, ninth overall), Jiri Kulich (2022, 28th overall), Isak Rosen (2021, 14th overall), and Ryan Johnson (2019, 31st overall).

The Sabres prospects will be playing in front of a soldout crowd after practicing as a group on Wednesday and Thursday.

During Thursday’s practice, Appert stressed a high-compete level as well as moving the puck and thinking as quickly as possible. He even paused a drill to send his message.

“People think of competitiveness as just physical competitiveness, but there’s a lot of ways to show it,” Appert said following morning skate. “We want our guys to show how high their compete is in their own way.”