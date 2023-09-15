Prospects Notebook | Benson, Savoie showcasing chemistry at Sabres rookie camp 

After leading the Winnipeg Ice to the WHL Championship Series during the 2022-23 campaign, forwards Zach Benson and Matt Savoie reunited on the ice at Sabres rookie camp.

The dynamic duo played on the same line for the second day in a row Thursday, joined by Filip Cederqvist.

Benson has enjoyed having his linemate by his side during his first camp as it’s helped boost his confidence and given him a role model to follow.

“You know, obviously you’re still a little nervous for the first practice, but to have a guy like Matt to play with, we kind of know how to read off each other,” Benson said. “It’s definitely helped.”