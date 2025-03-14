Practice Report | Bernard-Docker eager to ‘show what I’ve got’

The 24-year-old has been itching to return to game action, and that stretches beyond this past week of border logistics. Bernard-Docker last played Dec. 28; he suffered a high-ankle sprain in a Jan. 6 practice collision, returned to practice after the 4 Nations Face-Off break and wasn’t cleared to play until the beginning of March.

“It’s been so many rehab skates alone, just grinding in the gym, grinding on the bike,” he said. “I’m more than ready to play, so I can’t wait.”

Coach Lindy Ruff said there’s a “good possibility” Bernard-Docker enters the lineup in the near future. So, what can the Sabres expect from their newly acquired blueliner when he eventually suits up?

“I think just being hard to play against,” Bernard-Docker said. “I think my fundamentals are definitely shot-blocking, good D, tight gaps, and hopefully I can get comfortable and add in a little offense here and there. But, yeah, I think my game is definitely tailored towards just being a good, reliable, solid D-man.”

Bernard-Docker has 20 career points, including 14 (4+10) in a career-high 72 games last season and four (1+3) in 25 games this season. Numbers aside, his most intriguing asset – for the Sabres – may be his right-handed shot.

Ruff has often preached the benefits of a balanced defensive pair: one lefty, one righty. Buffalo was already short on right-handed defensemen, especially since dealing Henri Jokiharju to Boston, so Bernard-Docker, a restricted free agent at season’s end, should have every chance to carve out a role for himself.

“There are advantages to a lefty-righty (pair), especially moving the puck in your own end, where you don’t get trapped on your backhand,” Ruff said. “With O-zone pressure, when pucks are coming up the wall, if you’re trying to release it, or catch it and try to get it to your forehand to release it, sometimes that little bit of time eliminates the shot. So I look at puck moving and a little bit of that offensive threat to catch and shoot more."