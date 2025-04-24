Amerks vs. Crunch | Schedule, how to watch, and updated results

Follow along as Rochester – with a collection of Sabres players and prospects – begins its playoff run.

By Justin Alpert
Sabres.com

The Rochester Americans’ quest for the Calder Cup begins with a best-of-five series against the Syracuse Crunch.

The intrastate rivals are facing off in the North Division Semifinals for a third straight year; both series have gone the distance, with Rochester winning the decisive Game 5 in 2023 and Syracuse striking back last spring.

A 42-22-5-3 regular season placed the Amerks second in the division behind Laval, while Syracuse (37-23-8-4) finished third. Rochester, which won eight of 13 matchups against the Crunch, enters the postseason with an abundance of proven AHL and NHL talent highlighting its roster.

NHL rookie standout Jiri Kulich, who scored 15 goals while settling into a first-line center role with the Sabres, has joined the Amerks for their playoff run. Here he is after Tuesday's practice:

Isak Rosen played eight games with the Sabres and Brett Murray three; they led Rochester this season with 28 and 27 goals, respectively. Noah Ostlund ranked third with 19 goals before elevating for an eight-game NHL debut. Tyson Kozak, whose 200-foot game earned Lindy Ruff's trust and slotted into Buffalo's fourth line, has recovered from a hip strain and feels ready to go for the playoffs.

Perhaps the brightest star in Rochester this year has been goaltender Devon Levi, who joined the Amerks after a difficult early-season stretch with the Sabres. The 23-year-old ranked third in the AHL in wins (25) and sixth in goals-against average (2.20) and save percentage (.919).

Factoring in prospects like Konsta Helenius, Nikita Novikov, Anton Wahlberg, Viktor Neuchev and Vsevolod Komarov, Rochester boasts a heap of young talent that will contribute in Buffalo in the future. For now, though, they'll help the Amerks compete for an AHL title.

Here’s the schedule for the series. Check back for updates, highlights and analysis, beginning with Game 1 on Friday.

Series schedule and results (all games on AHLTV)

Game 1 | Friday, April 25 – 7:05 p.m. | Blue Cross Arena

Game 2 | Sunday, April 27 – 3:05 p.m. | Blue Cross Arena

Game 3 | Thursday, May 1 – 7 p.m. | Upstate Medical University Arena

Game 4* | Saturday, May 3 – 7 p.m. | Upstate Medical University Arena

Game 5* | Friday, May 9 – 7:05 p.m. | Blue Cross Arena

*if necessary

