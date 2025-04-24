Amerks vs. Crunch | Schedule, how to watch, and updated results

The Rochester Americans’ quest for the Calder Cup begins with a best-of-five series against the Syracuse Crunch.

The intrastate rivals are facing off in the North Division Semifinals for a third straight year; both series have gone the distance, with Rochester winning the decisive Game 5 in 2023 and Syracuse striking back last spring.

A 42-22-5-3 regular season placed the Amerks second in the division behind Laval, while Syracuse (37-23-8-4) finished third. Rochester, which won eight of 13 matchups against the Crunch, enters the postseason with an abundance of proven AHL and NHL talent highlighting its roster.

NHL rookie standout Jiri Kulich, who scored 15 goals while settling into a first-line center role with the Sabres, has joined the Amerks for their playoff run. Here he is after Tuesday's practice: