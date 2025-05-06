Season in Review | Josh Norris

Season at a glance

Buffalo acquired Norris from Ottawa on March 7 – alongside Jacob Bernard-Docker, in exchange for Dylan Cozens, Dennis Gilbert and a 2026 second-round pick – aware of his torn oblique. The early-February injury lingered as Norris began his Sabres career and ultimately ended his season March 12 in Detroit, his third game with the team.

“We did this for long-term reasons,” general manager Kevyn Adams said of the trade for Norris, who’s under contract through the 2029-30 season. “We were aware of it and then, unfortunately, it was so quickly when he got here, reinjured it, and it’s almost like he had to start over.”

The former first-round pick recorded 33 points (20+13) in 53 pre-trade games with the Senators. In his three games with Buffalo, Norris flashed the all-situations ability that inspired the trade; he won 54 percent of his faceoffs, logged both power-play and penalty-kill minutes and tallied a couple points (1+1).

Adams, Lindy Ruff and the Sabres see first-line-center potential in Norris, who played with Tage Thompson during those three games.