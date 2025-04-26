Season in Review | Owen Power

Every day through early May, Sabres.com will be recapping each player’s performance with all the numbers, highlights, quotations and content that tell the story of their 2024-25 season.

Today, we look at Owen Power’s third NHL campaign.

Owen Power, D

79 GP | 7 G | 33 A | 40 P | -13

Season at a glance

Power’s third full NHL season – and first playing under coach Lindy Ruff – was spent with an emphasis on adding strength and detail to his defensive game.

Ruff spoke highly of the work Power, notoriously one of the last players off the ice after practices, had put toward improving his ability to win battles and box out opposing players around the net.

“He’s self-evaluating himself and he’s pretty good at it,” Ruff said in March. “He understands that there’s areas of his game that have to get better, need to get better. But he is a good student of the game. He loves the game and wants to get better.

“Throughout my career [with] young defensemen, it’s probably always been you need more strength the first few years. Long list of defensemen that you can go through from Brian Campbell, Tyler Myers. … When they first get here, those first few years, they need more strength.”

The 22-year-old continue to showcase the offensive talents that made him the No. 1 pick in 2021, reaching career highs in goals (7), assists (33), and points (40).