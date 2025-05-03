Season in Review | Ryan McLeod

Every day through early May, Sabres.com will be recapping each player’s performance with all the numbers, highlights, quotations and content that tell the story of their 2024-25 season.
Ryan McLeod, F
79 GP | 20 G | 33 A | 53 P | +13
Highlighting McLeod's 200-foot game in his first Sabres season.
Acquired last July 5 after three seasons playing behind Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl in Edmonton, McLeod did it all – and proved his top-six abilities – during his first season with the Sabres.
He scored. Twenty goals and 33 assists shattered McLeod’s previous career highs (12+18) from 2023-24, and those 53 points tied Jason Zucker for fifth on the Sabres. The production came in bunches, including five games with three or more points – one of which, Jan. 15 versus Carolina, saw McLeod net his first career hat trick. And from Jan. 9-on, he accumulated 35 points in 38 games.
He killed penalties. Typically manning the first unit alongside Alex Tuch, McLeod ranked 12th in the NHL with 182:59 of total shorthanded ice time and scored three shorthanded goals. He and Tuch (6 SHG) frequently turned power-play mistakes into odd-man rushes the other way.
He won faceoffs. McLeod’s 52.3-percent win rate at the dot led the Sabres, and his success on offensive-zone draws (57.1 percent) and shorthanded ones (50.0 percent) ranked highly leaguewide.
Most importantly, he fit. From an early-season third line with Jason Zucker and Jordan Greenway, to a successful first-line stint with Thompson, to April’s second-line role between JJ Peterka and Jack Quinn, McLeod prided himself on his versatility and seemed to bring out the best of nearly any linemates.
According to NHL Edge, McLeod recorded 205 speed bursts over 20 mph this season, placing him in the league’s 96th percentile. He also ranked in the 99th percentile with 862 bursts of 18-20 mph.
Simply put, McLeod boasts elite skating speed, and it was a key factor behind his effective 200-foot game this season.
“He’s fun to play with. He’s a heck of a player. His skating is second to none. It’s incredible. Playing with him makes the game a lot easier because he’s lugging the puck up the middle, making great plays.” – Zucker in March.
“He’s playing so good right now. He’s a huge piece for us.” – Rasmus Dahlin after the March 15 win vs. Vegas, in which McLeod scored a goal and won 16 of 20 faceoffs.
“Not really too sure what the ceiling is, yet. I think I still have a lot more offense I can add to my game, and over the summer I’m gonna work on that.” – McLeod after completing his 20-goal season.
The 25-year-old hits restricted free agency this summer. After a season of acclimating to Buffalo, McLeod expressed a desire to sign a new deal with the Sabres.
“I’d love to be back here, be here for a while, help us take that next step to make the playoffs and do something special here,” he said at his end-of-season press conference. “I love it here.”