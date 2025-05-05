Sabres to pick 9th in 2025 NHL Draft

The Buffalo Sabres hold the ninth-overall pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, the league announced Monday. The draft takes place June 27 to 28 at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

Monday’s NHL Draft Lottery determined the order of the first 16 picks – every non-playoff team – in each of the seven rounds. With 5.6-percent odds, the ninth pick was the fifth-most likely outcome for Buffalo.

The Sabres receive the ninth pick because both the Islanders and Utah Hockey Club, teams that finished with better regular season records, jumped them in the lottery.

The Sabres have made two ninth-overall selections in their history: Matthew Savoie (2022) and Paul Cyr (1982). Recent ninth-overall picks who’ve enjoyed NHL success include Arizona/Utah’s Dylan Guenther (2021) and Minnesota’s Marco Rossi (2020).

The first round of the draft will be held June 27, with rounds 2-7 to follow on June 28. Prior to that, top prospects will attend the 2025 NHL Scouting Combine from June 1 to 7 at Buffalo’s LECOM Harborcenter.

Here's the order of the first 16 picks:

1. New York Islanders

2. San Jose Sharks

3. Chicago Blackhawks

4. Utah Hockey Club

5. Nashville Predators

6. Philadelphia Flyers

7. Boston Bruins

8. Seattle Kraken

9. Buffalo Sabres

10. Anaheim Ducks

11. Pittsburgh Penguins

12. New York Rangers

13. Detroit Red Wings

14. Columbus Blue Jackets

15. Vancouver Canucks

16. Calgary Flames