Sabres to pick 9th in 2025 NHL Draft

The 1st round will be held Friday, June 27.

SSC-2485_2025 NHL Draft Lottery Graphics _9_VB
By Justin Alpert
Sabres.com

The Buffalo Sabres hold the ninth-overall pick in the 2025 NHL Draft, the league announced Monday. The draft takes place June 27 to 28 at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

Monday’s NHL Draft Lottery determined the order of the first 16 picks – every non-playoff team – in each of the seven rounds. With 5.6-percent odds, the ninth pick was the fifth-most likely outcome for Buffalo.

The Sabres receive the ninth pick because both the Islanders and Utah Hockey Club, teams that finished with better regular season records, jumped them in the lottery.

The Sabres have made two ninth-overall selections in their history: Matthew Savoie (2022) and Paul Cyr (1982). Recent ninth-overall picks who’ve enjoyed NHL success include Arizona/Utah’s Dylan Guenther (2021) and Minnesota’s Marco Rossi (2020).

The first round of the draft will be held June 27, with rounds 2-7 to follow on June 28. Prior to that, top prospects will attend the 2025 NHL Scouting Combine from June 1 to 7 at Buffalo’s LECOM Harborcenter.

Here's the order of the first 16 picks:

1. New York Islanders

2. San Jose Sharks

3. Chicago Blackhawks

4. Utah Hockey Club

5. Nashville Predators

6. Philadelphia Flyers

7. Boston Bruins

8. Seattle Kraken

9. Buffalo Sabres

10. Anaheim Ducks

11. Pittsburgh Penguins

12. New York Rangers

13. Detroit Red Wings

14. Columbus Blue Jackets

15. Vancouver Canucks

16. Calgary Flames

News Feed

'The birth of hockey in Buffalo' | Sabres.com's comprehensive history of the 1974-75 team

2025 Draft Lottery Preview | How to watch, the Sabres’ odds, and more

Season in Review | Jack Quinn

Season in Review | Ryan McLeod

Season in Review | Jiri Kulich

Amerks move on with three-game sweep of Syracuse

Season in Review | Jordan Greenway

‘We all believe Dev gives us that chance’ | Amerks aiming high with Levi in net

Season in Review | Jason Zucker

Sabres prospect Osburn named USHL Defenseman of the Year

Season in Review | Zach Benson

Season in Review | JJ Peterka

Season in Review | Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Season in Review | Owen Power

Levi, depth scoring power Amerks to Game 1 victory

Season in Review | Tage Thompson

Season in Review | Alex Tuch 

Season in Review | Rasmus Dahlin