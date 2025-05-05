Season in Review | Jack Quinn

Every day through early May, Sabres.com will be recapping each player’s performance with all the numbers, highlights, quotations and content that tell the story of their 2024-25 season.
Jack Quinn, F
74 GP | 15 G | 24 A | 39 A | -18
A streaky season yielded career-best scoring from the forward.
Every day through early May, Sabres.com will be recapping each player’s performance with all the numbers, highlights, quotations and content that tell the story of their 2024-25 season.
74 GP | 15 G | 24 A | 39 A | -18
Quinn entered December with only five points – including just one goal, on an empty net – and a loose grip on a lineup spot. But from Dec. 15-on, beginning with a two-goal effort that night in Toronto, he played in 50 of 52 games and notched 34 points (14+20). And a two-point finale versus Philadelphia gave him career highs in both goals (15) and assists (24).
The 23-year-old saw time on both power-play units and finished with 13 points (3+10) on the man advantage.
It was a streaky season; Quinn’s 15 goals included four in a five-game span in December, four in another five-game span in January and, at the end of March, four in four games.
When hot, Quinn exhibited the snappy shot that highlighted his first-round draft pedigree five years ago, but he ranked only eighth among Sabres skaters with 6.71 shots on goal per 60 minutes. After the season, the winger outlined his goal to connect with that shot more often.
“Just getting a little stronger, getting faster, I think those two things will go a long way,” said Quinn, who’ll spend the offseason working with his personal trainer at home in Ottawa. “And getting in better positions and having the puck more, hanging onto it more, and be able to utilize my offensive skills a little more.”
The Sabres went 19-7-1 when Quinn recorded a point, 8-4-0 when he scored a goal and 8-2-0 when he recorded multiple points.
When middle-six production from forwards like Quinn complemented top-end scoring from Tage Thompson, Alex Tuch and co., Buffalo was tough to beat.
“Quinner’s a sniper. Get him the puck when you can.” – Ryan McLeod after Quinn’s two-goal game Jan. 9 in Ottawa.
“Great guy. Everybody likes him in the locker room. He works his ass off every day. All the ups and downs he’s gone through already in his career, I feel like every bit of success is earned for him. When he scores, everybody likes it, everybody gets energy from it.” – Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen after that same win in Ottawa.
Quinn, who enters restricted free agency this offseason, said he’ll focus on preparing for 2025-26 while letting his agent handle contract talks.