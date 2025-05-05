Season in Review | Jack Quinn

Season at a glance

Quinn entered December with only five points – including just one goal, on an empty net – and a loose grip on a lineup spot. But from Dec. 15-on, beginning with a two-goal effort that night in Toronto, he played in 50 of 52 games and notched 34 points (14+20). And a two-point finale versus Philadelphia gave him career highs in both goals (15) and assists (24).

The 23-year-old saw time on both power-play units and finished with 13 points (3+10) on the man advantage.

It was a streaky season; Quinn’s 15 goals included four in a five-game span in December, four in another five-game span in January and, at the end of March, four in four games.

When hot, Quinn exhibited the snappy shot that highlighted his first-round draft pedigree five years ago, but he ranked only eighth among Sabres skaters with 6.71 shots on goal per 60 minutes. After the season, the winger outlined his goal to connect with that shot more often.

“Just getting a little stronger, getting faster, I think those two things will go a long way,” said Quinn, who’ll spend the offseason working with his personal trainer at home in Ottawa. “And getting in better positions and having the puck more, hanging onto it more, and be able to utilize my offensive skills a little more.”