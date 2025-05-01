Season in Review | Jordan Greenway

Every day through early May, Sabres.com will be recapping each player’s performance with all the numbers, highlights, quotations and content that tell the story of their 2024-25 season.
Jordan Greenway, F
34 GP | 3 G | 5 A | 8 P | -4
Locked in with a two-year deal, the veteran eyes a healthy offseason.
A middle-body injury wiped out large chunks of Greenway’s 2024-25 season. He missed 10 games beginning in mid-November, returned for four, then underwent surgery and was on the shelf through February’s 4 Nations Face-Off break. And March 23 in Winnipeg, Greenway aggravated the injury once again and missed Buffalo’s last 13 games.
When available, the eighth-year winger was one of the most leaned-on penalty killers in the league, ranking third among forwards with 2:36 of shorthanded ice time per game.
The 6-foot-6 Greenway was a physical presence, too. He delivered 11.4 hits per 60 minutes, third most on the team behind Beck Malenstyn (14.2) and pre-trade Dennis Gilbert (12.4).
Greenway’s much-needed veteran leadership and his desire to stay in Buffalo laid the groundwork for a two-year contract extension, signed March 5, that keeps him in town through the 2026-27 season.
“He's a huge piece of this locker room. It's great having him back, and he drives so much of our energy. He's so physical, so loud and he's always talking on the bench.” – Rasmus Dahlin on Feb. 22, after Greenway’s first game since Dec. 15.
“He skates well for a big man, defends well. He’s a good man and he’s well-respected in our room. You need those guys. You need veteran guys. He’s a good guy to follow when it comes to on-ice play and the way he plays the game.” – Lindy Ruff discussing Greenway’s contract extension.
“I just go out there and try and play a physical type of game and try to do it to the best of my ability. Why was I so effective at it? I don’t know. I guess I’m good at it.” – Greenway at his end-of-season press conference.
After sitting out and rehabbing during the final stretch of the season, Greenway doesn’t expect his injury to linger or affect his offseason training.
“That was the thought process for me, just in the rehab that I’ve done and the workouts that I’ve done, where I can go into the offseason ready to train, ready to do what I need to do to come back and be 100-percent effective at training camp.
“… I’m going to be doing a lot of things this summer to give myself the best chance to play all 82 games and some afterwards.”