Season in Review | Jordan Greenway

Season at a glance

A middle-body injury wiped out large chunks of Greenway’s 2024-25 season. He missed 10 games beginning in mid-November, returned for four, then underwent surgery and was on the shelf through February’s 4 Nations Face-Off break. And March 23 in Winnipeg, Greenway aggravated the injury once again and missed Buffalo’s last 13 games.

When available, the eighth-year winger was one of the most leaned-on penalty killers in the league, ranking third among forwards with 2:36 of shorthanded ice time per game.

The 6-foot-6 Greenway was a physical presence, too. He delivered 11.4 hits per 60 minutes, third most on the team behind Beck Malenstyn (14.2) and pre-trade Dennis Gilbert (12.4).

Greenway’s much-needed veteran leadership and his desire to stay in Buffalo laid the groundwork for a two-year contract extension, signed March 5, that keeps him in town through the 2026-27 season.