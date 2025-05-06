Season in Review | Jacob Bernard-Docker

Season at a glance

Bernard-Docker hadn’t played in nearly three months by the time he made his debut for the Sabres in Minnesota on March 22.

The defenseman sustained a high-ankle sprain while practicing with the Senators in early January, remained a scratch upon his recovery in early March, and waited a week for visa clearance after being acquired by the Sabres at the trade deadline.

He made the most of his opportunity once it finally came. Bernard-Docker scored a goal and two assists in his first three games for Buffalo and went on to play in each of the team’s final 15 games. He ranked third on the Sabres with 25 blocked shots and had a plus-3 rating in that span.

The fact that Bernard-Docker is a right shot made him a useful puzzle piece on a lefty-heavy Sabres defense corps. His games with Buffalo saw him line up mostly alongside Owen Power but also with Rasmus Dahlin, Mattias Samuelsson, and Jacob Bryson.