2025 Draft Lottery Preview | How to watch, the Sabres’ odds, and more

The Sabres have a 6.5-percent chance at winning the No. 1 pick on Monday.

SSC-2587_2025 Draft Lottery Article_VB
By Jourdon LaBarber
@jourdonlabarber Sabres.com

The Buffalo Sabres can win a top-three draft pick when the NHL Draft Lottery is held on Monday, May 5 at the NHL Network studio in Secaucus, N.J.

Buffalo enters the lottery with the seventh-best odds (6.5 percent) at winning the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NHL Draft. A second lottery drawing will also be held to determine the No. 2 pick.

For those interested in the bottom line, here are the six potential pick scenarios for the Sabres:

  • 1st overall (6.5 percent)
  • 2nd overall (6.7 percent)
  • 3rd overall (0.2 percent)
  • 7th overall (44.5 percent)
  • 8th overall (36.5 percent)
  • 9th overall (5.6 percent)

For those who want the nitty-gritty, let’s answer any questions you might have before the drawings are held.

How can I watch?

The event will be broadcast on ESPN in the United States beginning at 7 p.m. Sportsnet and TVA Sports will have coverage in Canada.

How does the lottery work?

The lottery determines the order of selection for the first 16 picks of the draft.

The 16 teams that did not qualify for the playoffs are placed in inverse order based on their finish in the standings and assigned descending odds to win the first of two lottery drawings.

The odds this year are as follows:

San Jose – 18.5%

Chicago – 13.5%

Nashville – 11.5%

Philadelphia – 9.5%

Boston – 8.5%

Seattle – 7.5%

Buffalo – 6.5%

Anaheim – 6.0%

Pittsburgh – 5.0%

New York Islanders – 3.5%

New York Rangers – 3.0%

Detroit – 2.5%

Columbus – 2.0%

Utah – 1.5%

Vancouver – 0.5%

Calgary – 0.5%

Once the first drawing concludes, a second drawing will be held among the remaining 15 teams for the No. 2 pick with odds increasing on a proportionate basis.

What are the Sabres’ scenarios?

The Sabres will pick first if … they win the first lottery drawing. Odds: 6.5 percent

The Sabres will pick second if … they win the second lottery drawing AND the first drawing is won by any of San Jose, Chicago, Nashville, Philadelphia, Boston, or Seattle. Odds: 6.7 percent

(Example: San Jose wins the first lottery drawing and Buffalo wins the second.)

The Sabres will pick third if ... they win the second lottery drawing AND the first drawing is won by Detroit. Odds: 0.2 percent

(Example: if Detroit, which possesses the 12th-best odds, wins the first lottery drawing, then it would move up a maximum of 10 spots and receive the No. 2 pick while San Jose will "lock in" at No. 1. In that scenario, Buffalo would move up four spots and obtain the No. 3 pick by winning the second lottery drawing.)

The Sabres will pick 7th if … both lottery drawings are won by two of the following teams: San Jose, Chicago, Nashville, Philadelphia, Boston, or Seattle. Odds: 44.5 percent

(Example: San Jose and Chicago win lottery drawings.)

The Sabres will pick 8th if … one drawing is won by any of San Jose, Chicago, Nashville, Philadelphia, Boston, or Seattle AND the other is won by any of Anaheim, Pittsburgh, the Islanders, the Rangers, Detroit, Columbus, Utah, Vancouver, or Calgary. Odds: 36.5 percent

(Example: San Jose and Pittsburgh win lottery drawings.)

The Sabres will pick 9th if … both drawings are won by two of the following teams: Anaheim, Pittsburgh, the Islanders, the Rangers, Detroit, Columbus, Utah, Vancouver, or Calgary. Odds: 5.6 percent

(Example: Anaheim and Utah win lottery drawings.)

Who’s available?

Erie Otters defenseman Matthew Schaefer is the top North American prospect on NHL Central Scouting Services’ final rankings. A pair of centermen – Saginaw’s Michael Misa and Boston College’s James Hagens – round out the top three.

Swedish forwards Anton Frondell, Victor Eklund, and Milton Gastrin are listed as the top three international prospects, respectively.

Find the full rankings from NHL CSS here.

News Feed

Season in Review | Jiri Kulich

Amerks move on with three-game sweep of Syracuse

Season in Review | Jordan Greenway

‘We all believe Dev gives us that chance’ | Amerks aiming high with Levi in net

Season in Review | Jason Zucker

Sabres prospect Osburn named USHL Defenseman of the Year

Season in Review | Zach Benson

Season in Review | JJ Peterka

Season in Review | Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Season in Review | Owen Power

Levi, depth scoring power Amerks to Game 1 victory

Season in Review | Tage Thompson

Season in Review | Alex Tuch 

Season in Review | Rasmus Dahlin

Sabres hire Jake Vernon as chief commercial officer

Top quotes from Kevyn Adams and Lindy Ruff's season-ending press conference 

Top quotes from Sabres locker cleanout 

“Culture is earned” | Sabres’ veterans outline plan for 2025-26 turnaround