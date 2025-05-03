2025 Draft Lottery Preview | How to watch, the Sabres’ odds, and more

What are the Sabres’ scenarios?

The Sabres will pick first if … they win the first lottery drawing. Odds: 6.5 percent

The Sabres will pick second if … they win the second lottery drawing AND the first drawing is won by any of San Jose, Chicago, Nashville, Philadelphia, Boston, or Seattle. Odds: 6.7 percent

(Example: San Jose wins the first lottery drawing and Buffalo wins the second.)

The Sabres will pick third if ... they win the second lottery drawing AND the first drawing is won by Detroit. Odds: 0.2 percent

(Example: if Detroit, which possesses the 12th-best odds, wins the first lottery drawing, then it would move up a maximum of 10 spots and receive the No. 2 pick while San Jose will "lock in" at No. 1. In that scenario, Buffalo would move up four spots and obtain the No. 3 pick by winning the second lottery drawing.)

The Sabres will pick 7th if … both lottery drawings are won by two of the following teams: San Jose, Chicago, Nashville, Philadelphia, Boston, or Seattle. Odds: 44.5 percent

(Example: San Jose and Chicago win lottery drawings.)

The Sabres will pick 8th if … one drawing is won by any of San Jose, Chicago, Nashville, Philadelphia, Boston, or Seattle AND the other is won by any of Anaheim, Pittsburgh, the Islanders, the Rangers, Detroit, Columbus, Utah, Vancouver, or Calgary. Odds: 36.5 percent

(Example: San Jose and Pittsburgh win lottery drawings.)

The Sabres will pick 9th if … both drawings are won by two of the following teams: Anaheim, Pittsburgh, the Islanders, the Rangers, Detroit, Columbus, Utah, Vancouver, or Calgary. Odds: 5.6 percent

(Example: Anaheim and Utah win lottery drawings.)