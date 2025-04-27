Season in Review | Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Season at a glance

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen took a step back from his .910 save percentage and 2.57 goals-against average a season ago. But coach Lindy Ruff was quick to blame the play in front of him – defensive lapses, puck mismanagement and overextended shifts topped the list – for Luukkonen’s relative struggles.

Although the cumulative results fell short of expectations, Luukkonen did put together some solid stretches of play. He went 8-4-1 with a .910 save percentage before Buffalo’s 13-game winless streak and 10-4-1 with a .904 save percentage immediately following the streak. And he ended the season on a high note with a .923 mark between his last two starts.

On several occasions, Luukkonen responded well when under heavy pressure; he had seven games with 35 or more saves, tied for fourth most among NHL goaltenders.

In February, Luukkonen joined Team Finland at the 4 Nations Face-Off. As the third goalie behind Juuse Saros and Kevin Lankinen, though, he didn’t dress for any of Finland’s three games. With a strong start to next season, Luukkonen could earn himself a trip to Italy for the 2026 Winter Olympics.