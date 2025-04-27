Season in Review | Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

Luukkonen handled the largest workload for a Sabres goalie in years.

UPL 1
By Justin Alpert
Sabres.com

Every day through early May, Sabres.com will be recapping each player’s performance with all the numbers, highlights, quotations and content that tell the story of their 2024-25 season.

Upie’s up.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, G

55 GP | 24-24-5 | .887 SV% | 3.20 GAA | 2 SHO

Season at a glance

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen took a step back from his .910 save percentage and 2.57 goals-against average a season ago. But coach Lindy Ruff was quick to blame the play in front of him – defensive lapses, puck mismanagement and overextended shifts topped the list – for Luukkonen’s relative struggles.

Although the cumulative results fell short of expectations, Luukkonen did put together some solid stretches of play. He went 8-4-1 with a .910 save percentage before Buffalo’s 13-game winless streak and 10-4-1 with a .904 save percentage immediately following the streak. And he ended the season on a high note with a .923 mark between his last two starts.

On several occasions, Luukkonen responded well when under heavy pressure; he had seven games with 35 or more saves, tied for fourth most among NHL goaltenders.

In February, Luukkonen joined Team Finland at the 4 Nations Face-Off. As the third goalie behind Juuse Saros and Kevin Lankinen, though, he didn’t dress for any of Finland’s three games. With a strong start to next season, Luukkonen could earn himself a trip to Italy for the 2026 Winter Olympics.

Number to know: 55

Beginning in March, Luukkonen ceded playing time to backup James Reimer and started just five of the Sabres’ last 16 games. Still, he set a new career high with 55 starts this season, tied for 10th most in the league and up from 51 in 2023-24.

The last Sabres netminder to make as many starts was Robin Lehner with 58 in 2016-17. Before that was Ryan Miller, who eclipsed 58 starts in six straight seasons from 2006-12.

Watch this

Watch Upie's top saves

They said it

“When we talk about confidence, it doesn’t mean that I’m mentally down or anything – of course it hasn’t been easy – but more about trusting my own game, playing the right way and making the right reads. Understanding that the game is still there and what I need to get better at again. Just overall, it feels good to get a couple good outings.” – Luukkonen after making 28 saves in his last game of the season April 15.

“I have a ton of faith in him. I think with goaltenders, especially relatively young goaltenders, there is a lot of variability year to year just in terms of ups and downs, so I have a lot of faith he’s gonna bounce back and have a really strong season next year.” – general manager Kevyn Adams at April’s end-of-season press conference.

“I believe in UPL. Until I get the team to clean up some of the poor puck play, it’s going to be hard on any goalie.” – Ruff at April’s end-of-season press conference.

Up next

Luukkonen, under contract through 2028-29, will almost certainly comprise part of Buffalo’s goaltending tandem next season. It remains to be seen whether his partner is Devon Levi, who’s enjoyed a strong year in Rochester, or a more experienced acquisition.

Adams said he’s “not scared about going into the season with UPL and Devon, because I believe in both of them,” adding that he’d be open to upgrading the position with a trade or free-agent signing; Reimer, a free agent at age 37, could be an option if he decides to continue his career.

