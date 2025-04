Buffalo Sabres prospect Luke Osburn has been named USHL Defenseman of the Year, the league announced Tuesday. Osburn was also named to the All-USHL First Team.

Osburn, a fourth-round draft pick by the Sabres in 2024, leveled up in his second season with the Youngstown Phantoms. The 18-year-old tied for fourth among USHL defensemen with 41 points (10+31) in 55 games – his 0.75 points per game led qualified blueliners – while logging a plus-10 rating.