Season in Review | JJ Peterka

Every day through early May, Sabres.com will be recapping each player’s performance with all the numbers, highlights, quotations and content that tell the story of their 2024-25 season.

Today, we look back on JJ Peterka’s career-best season.

JJ Peterka, LW

77 GP | 27 G | 41 A | 68 P | -1

Season at a glance

Peterka evolved as a playmaker during his third NHL season, shattering his previous career-high totals with 41 assists and 68 points. His average ice time of 18:11 was nearly two minutes higher than his previous best.

His goal scoring remained intact, too. Peterka scored 27 goals, third on the Sabres and one shy of his 82-game total from 2023-24.

The 23-year-old spoke after the season about where he felt he had grown.

“I think in all aspects,” he said. “Just gaining more experience over the whole season. Trusting my game more and more was the main part. I think just every aspect I was growing as a player.”