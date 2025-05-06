Season in Review | Mattias Samuelsson

Season at a glance

Sixty-two games marked a new career high for Samuelsson, who had only one extended absence from the lineup – he missed 12 games beginning Nov. 14 due to a lower-body injury – in his first year as an alternate captain.

“Before I got injured, my game definitely wasn’t up to standard,” Samuelsson said at his end-of-season press conference. “I think after the injury, I put together a little stretch of building my game in the right way, then maybe there were some games here and there in the grind of the year that definitely could’ve been better. But I think the last handful of games at the end, I definitely started to like my game, started to build off a little momentum of playing well.”

The fifth-year blueliner was one of Buffalo’s key penalty killers, leading the team with 2:47 of shorthanded ice time per game and blocking 24 shots on the PK, second most behind Connor Clifton’s 31.

Samuelsson also set career highs in goals (4) and points (14). He posted three multi-point performances after entering the season with just one such game.

He’d played well in past seasons when paired with Rasmus Dahlin, and the same was true in 2024-25. During their 332 minutes of 5-on-5 ice time together, the Sabres held a 51-percent share of shot attempts, goals and expected goals.