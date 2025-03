In-arena entertainment and giveaways

Take a walk around the arena to find our five “Pot O’Gold” locations, which will be spread throughout the 100-level, 200-level and 300-level concourses with St. Patrick’s Day-themed prizes. First-come, first-served, while supplies last.

Other concourse activities include airbrush and glitter tattoos, face painting, hair braiding, and an inflatable hockey shot challenge.

Once you get to your seats, enjoy music from local Irish-American folk band Crikwater.