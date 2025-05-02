Season in Review | Jiri Kulich

Every day through early May, Sabres.com will be recapping each player’s performance with all the numbers, highlights, quotations and content that tell the story of their 2024-25 season.

Jiri Kulich, C

62 GP | 15 G | 9 A | 24 P | -4

Season at a glance

Kulich, on the heels of two productive seasons as one of the AHL’s youngest players, came to training camp in the fall with his sights set on making the NHL team. He was stronger, wiser, and ready to battle, having learned the importance of playing physical, defensively responsible hockey while shouldering top-line center duties in last year’s Calder Cup Playoffs.

The 20-year-old was a healthy scratch for Buffalo’s season opener in his native Czechia, but an injury opened the door for him to play in game No. 2. He totaled eight games before being sent briefly to Rochester in early November.

Kulich returned from that AHL stint 11 days later and never looked back, quickly gaining coach Lindy Ruff’s trust with his defensive play. By Nov. 23, he had moved from the wing to center and was chosen to be on the ice for an overtime draw in Anaheim, which he followed with his second NHL goal.

And, by season’s end, Kulich had earned the role of top-line center with Tage Thompson on his wing. He finished the year with 15 goals – all at even strength, which ranked fifth among NHL rookies.

“I could play them against other teams’ top lines and the production was still there on the offensive side,” Ruff said. “So, he basically made the decision for me, just with the way he played, how effective he was being.”