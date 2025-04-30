Season in Review | Jason Zucker

Season at a glance

Zucker joined the Sabres on a one-year contract last July after scoring 14 goals and 32 points the season prior, which he split between Arizona and Nashville.

He said during his opening press conference that he intended to bring veteran leadership and a hardworking style of play to Buffalo. He also expressed confidence that he could get his offensive numbers back to where they were in Minnesota and Pittsburgh, where he was a perennial 20-goal scorer.

“For me, a lot of it’s about deployment,” Zucker said at the time.

The 33-year-old made good on that belief, taking advantage of a net-front role on the top power-play unit to produce one of the most productive offensive seasons of his career. He finished with 21 goals, including a team-best 11 on the power play. His 53 points were his most since 2017-18, when he had a career-high 64.

That production, coupled with his status as a leader in the dressing room, earned Zucker a two-year contract extension ahead of the trade deadline in March.