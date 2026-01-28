Awaiting word on UPL, Sabres remain confident in goaltending

Buffalo Sabres goaltender Alex Lyon was watching Tuesday’s first period from the Scotiabank Arena locker room when Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen exited with a lower-body injury. Colten Ellis entered in relief, making 16 saves in a 7-4 Sabres win over the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Lyon, a healthy scratch for the night, sprung into action, preparing as the emergency backup in case anything happened to Ellis. Usually he needs 20 minutes to get ready; on Tuesday he did it in eight.

Coach Lindy Ruff had no update on Luukkonen after Wednesday’s practice, but the Sabres are well equipped to survive whatever time he might miss. Each goalie has gone down with injury this season, yet Buffalo’s .897 save percentage ranks 11th in the NHL. And all three guys own a positive goals saved above expected, per MoneyPuck: Lyon at 6.1, Luukkonen at 1.2 and Ellis at 0.1.

“With the injuries we’ve had, between UPL and Lyon, and Ellis with his concussion, three has been a blessing for us, it’s turned out,” Ruff said. “Sometimes tough to deal with, but it’s turned out to be a strength of ours. It’s got us through a lot of games.”

Preparation has helped the trio thrive – especially lately, with a league-leading .916 save percentage during this 19-3-1 run. Lyon credits goaltending coach Mike Bales for his success, and Ellis feels the pregame scouting meetings give him a good read on each opponent whether he’s playing or not.

Add in some friendly competition, and the Sabres have all the ingredients for consistently solid play in net.